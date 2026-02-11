Which Gators were Invited to 2026 NFL Combine?

INDIANAPOLIS, In.-- The NFL on Wednesday announced its official list of invites to the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine, with nine former members of the Florida Gators included.

Defensive lineman Caleb Banks, offensive lineman Austin Barber, punter Tommy Doman, edge rusher George Gumbs Jr., corner Devin Moore, defensive lineman Tyreak Sapp, offensive lineman Jake Slaughter, kicker Trey Smack and receiver J. Michael Sturdivant comprise the list of the Gators invited to the combine, which takes place from Feb. 23 until March 2.

Banks headlines Florida's draft class as a potential first-round pick in the draft. In 2024, his second season with the Gators after transferring from Louisville, Banks broke out by setting career-high marks in tackles (21), sacks (4.5) and tackles for loss (seven). Injuries severely limited Banks in 2025, with only six tackles in just three games played, but a recent performance during the Senior Bowl has him rising back up draft boards.

While he had a slower start at the beginning of the event in Mobile, Alabama, Banks had big performances in one-on-one reps against the offensive line, emerging as one of the biggest winners of the entire week.

“He was one of the most dominant players in Mobile this week, and if everything clicks at the next level, he could be one of the headliners of the class a few years down the road,” NFL analyst Ryan Fowler, who was in attendance for the event, told Florida Gators on SI.

After the Senior Bowl, Pro Football Focus' Trevor Sikkema projected Banks to be selected with the No. 9 overall pick in the draft to the Kansas City Chiefs.

All-American center Jake Slaughter appears poised to be the next two former Gators off the board after strong careers in Gainesville. Slaughter, an AP First-Team All-American in 2024 and Rimington Trophy Finalist in 2025, is rated as one of the top interior linemen in the draft and an early-round pick.

Florida's nine invitees moves the program up to 287 total invitees since 1987, the second-most in the SEC. Highlights include Louis Murphy's 4.32 40-yard dash in 2009, Ricky Pearsall's 42-inch vertical jump in 2024, Zach Piller's 40-rep bench press in 1999, Chris Rainey's 3.93-second shuttle and Rainey's 6.5-second three cone in 2012, all of which are program records.

Kadarius Toney currently holds the program record for the broad jump with a 136-inch jump in 2021 during Pro Day, which is considered the record due to no NFL Combine in 2021.

Live coverage of the combine begins on Feb. 26 on NFL Network and NFL+.

