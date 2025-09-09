Gators Pass Rush Looking to Reach Expectations After Disappointing First Test
Many things disappointed fans throughout the Florida Gators' 18-16 loss to USF on Saturday, but one of the more frustrating negatives from the game was the defensive line’s performance against the Bulls' offensive line.
Florida had its moments defending the run. The Gators' defensive line surrendered 128 rushing yards on 29 attempts, equaling 4.4 yards per carry.
However, the pass rush from the front four seemed nonexistent. The edges were not getting to him in time on several occasions, and it felt as if the guys on the interior were not creating any opportunities for themselves, either. Some of that comes with the opposition’s ability to get positive gains on first and second down, which Napier noted.
"Yeah, you've got to create opportunities. I think you've got to try to play well on first and second down and try to create advantageous D-and-Ds on second and long, third and long,” head coach Billy Napier responded on Monday when asked about the pass rush only producing one sack through two games.
Bulls quarterback Byrum Brown had tons of time in the pocket to figure out where he wanted to throw the ball. There were moments when he was standing in the pocket, clean as a whistle. He also displayed great escapeability, breaking out of multiple Gator sacks and exercising his dual-threat abilities. These two things cannot happen.
Brown also performed better against Florida’s defense, which is filled with guys who are projected to be first-round picks in the upcoming draft, than in their opener against Boise State. Much of that boils down to, again, the lack of chaos created up front. The Gators only had one sack on the night. In comparison, USF gave up four to Boise State in their opener.
So, is there a problem with the players rushing the quarterback? Napier is leaning more towards the style of offenses he has come up against in the first two games.
“I do think that how teams play you also contributes to that,” Napier said. “I think South Florida did a nice job of managing third down. They played with tempo on third down, they kept third down manageable throughout the game. And ultimately I think it's a two-game sample size, so don't panic on the edge room just yet."
Like Napier mentioned, USF’s up-tempo offense made it a little bit harder for the defensive front. Part of the offense that the Bulls ran was quick passes from the quarterback. They ran plays to get the ball out of Brown’s hands and to a receiver quickly to mitigate any chance of Florida’s defensive line creating pressure. This part of their game plan worked well.
As underwhelming as the defensive line was, one major detail should be pointed out from the game. Star defensive tackle Caleb Banks missed his second straight week.
Banks is supposed to be a major piece of the Gators' defense and is being touted as a potential first-round pick in this year’s NFL Draft. Having him in the middle of the trenches should vastly improve this area.
However, it can’t be that the Gators need him to win games. The players behind Banks need to step up if the program is going to rally like they did a year ago.
Brendan Bett was having a good game, but eroded all his good work with a poor, immature penalty on the final drive of the game. There are also Jamari Lyons and Michai Boireau, who have been the starters for the first two games. Nonetheless, it can’t be a one-man band at defensive tackle.
The edges also need to step up. Tyreak Sapp logged his first sack of the season, but it took till the fourth quarter of the game for that to occur. George Gumbs Jr. did not have his best game either.
It will be a significantly harder matchup in Week 3 when the Gators take on the third-ranked LSU Tigers, but they will need to prove they can hang at this level if they want to achieve what they set out to do at the beginning of the year.