Florida Lands Commitment From Son of WWE Star, Per Report

As first-year Florida Gators head coach Jon Sumrall and his staff continue to work the transfer portal ahead of next season, they’ve landed a commitment from the son of a former Gators national champion.

Based on a post made to his personal X profile, former University of Central Florida linebacker TJ Bullard has announced that he will be playing at Florida next season.

Bullard has spent the past four seasons at UCF, where he has appeared in 26 games while serving as a starter on the Knights’ kickoff and punt return units. Throughout his collegiate career he has totaled four tackles and a tackle-for-loss. In 2022, he earned American Athletic Conference All-Academic Honors.

As a high school recruit coming out of Berkeley Prep in Tampa, he was a consensus three-star prospect and rated as the 90th-best linebacker recruit in the country according to 247Sports’ composite rankings. Besides UCF, he also received offers from programs like Louisville, West Virginia and Cincinnati.

The redshirt senior arrives in Gainesville with deep family ties already in place. His father, WWE star Titus O’Neil, was a defensive end on Steve Spurrier’s 1996 national championship team, while his brother, Titus, has been an edge rusher for the program since 2024.

O’Neil spent four seasons at Florida, where he appeared in 44 games and made three starts while totaling 56 tackles, six sacks, three forced fumbles and three tackles-for-loss. In 1998, he finished second on the team with eight quarterback hurries.

Throughout his time with the Gators, he saw action in key games like the 1998 Citrus Bowl, the 1999 Orange Bowl and the 2000 Citrus Bowl.

Besides his impact on the field, he was elected Florida’s Student Body Vice President in 2000, and was recognized with the Goodwill Gator Award in 1998 for his involvement with the community.

The younger Titus has appeared in two games during his time at Florida and recorded his first career tackle in the Gators’ season-opening win over Long Island University.

Bullard is also the nephew of former Gators All-SEC running back Earnest Graham, and the cousin of current linebacker Myles Graham. In 2023, the elder Graham was inducted to the Florida-Georgia Hall of Fame.

As of Monday, Florida has landed commitments from 19 transfer portal prospects since the portal opened on Jan.2, and are still working to land pledges from several other recruits before the portal closes on Jan.16.

