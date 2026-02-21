Can This Former Five-Star Rewrite His Story With the Gators?

Recruiting T.J. Shanahan Jr. out of the transfer portal was an obvious decision for Florida Gators offensive line coach Phil Trautwein, who coached him at Penn State.

“He believes in me and I believe in him,” Trautwein said.

Being the highest-ranked offensive lineman in the state of Texas could seem like the golden ticket to a dominant college career, but the redshirt junior has learned it’s not that simple.

FIVE-STAR 🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟 COUNTDOWN



At No. 10 is Texas OL TJ Shanahan



Georgia, Texas Tech, LSU, Texas A&M and several others are vying for his commitment.



Georgia, Texas Tech, LSU, Texas A&M and several others are vying for his commitment.

The 6-foot-4, 330-pound mountain of a man carries shoulders wide enough to make you wonder how he fits through a door frame, yet moves with the surprising agility of a grizzly bear in open space.

He still checks every box of a former five-star, the consistency just hasn’t shown up yet.

Now in his third program and fourth collegiate season, the Austin, Texas native is reuniting with his former offensive line coach in hopes of finally turning potential into production.

"I have high hopes to be a full-time starter," Shanahan Jr. declared after committing to Florida. "That’s kind of the plan, you don’t jump ship with a coach if that’s not the plan."

Finding His Footing

After redshirting during his true freshman campaign at Texas A&M in 2023, Shanahan Jr. was slowed by a suspension and a lower-body injury that forced him to be carted off the field in 2024.

He still gained valuable experience toward the end of the season, starting five games and allowing just one sack, although he posted a below-average run-blocking grade in all but one of those starts.

Shanahan Jr. transferred to Penn State ahead of the 2025 season, where he opened his redshirt sophomore year as a backup before filling in for Anthony Donkoh in Week 6 against UCLA and ultimately starting five games.

While continuing to showcase his pass-blocking ability against teams like Ohio State, Iowa and Clemson, he allowed just eight pressures and no sacks across 206 pass-blocking snaps. He also improved as a run-blocker, earning an above-average PFF grade in three out of his five starts.

Former Penn State IOL TJ Shanahan has committed to Florida 🐊



Allowed Only 8 QB Pressures Last Season (206 Pass Block Snaps)

"He's continuing to get better. He sees himself getting better," Trautwein said. "That's why he's here, because he feels like me and him together can get him to reach his maximum potential and get to where his dreams are, which is the NFL and be drafted high."

The Road Ahead

Florida will return just one full-time starter on its offensive line, giving Shanahan Jr. a legitimate opportunity to compete for a starting role after earning starts at right guard, left guard and center throughout his career.

As he’s shown over the past two years, he’s long and nimble enough to succeed as a pass blocker. Last season, he made strides in the run game by playing more aggressively and driving through contact while remaining disciplined and taking proper angles when pulling.

Eagan Boyer #64

Tj Shanahan #54

Bowl Snaps vs Clemson

Other notable players expected to compete for playing time along the offensive line include redshirt junior Roderick Kearney, who appeared in seven games last season, and fellow Penn State transfer Eagan Boyer, who made the first start of his career in the Pinstripe Bowl against Clemson last December.

Florida returns guard Knijeah Harris, a consistent starter over the last three years, as well as tackle Caden Jones, who emerged as the starting right tackle early last season.

"One thing I can say about all the guys in that room is that they all want to be there, and they all want to be coaches and they all want to be demanded a lot from, and they want to get getter," Trautwein said. "That’s half the battle. They give great effort every single day, and so for me, it’s just teaching them my fundamentals, my techniques and just driving them, making sure I push him they are basically doing great, they are listening, they’re adapting.

"I’m excited about what the o-line group is going to be.”