Florida Prioritizing Elite 2027 WR Ahead of Weekend Visit

While Jon Sumrall and the Florida Gators staff made trips across the state throughout the week to visit 2027 recruiting targets ahead of an important junior day weekend, wide receiver coach Marcus Davis accompanied the head coach to Fort Lauderdale to see four-star receiver Anthony Jennings, a clear priority for the Gators early on in the cycle.

A top-10 wide receiver recruit in the state of Florida, Jennings has visited Gainesville multiple times over the span of his recruitment, with another trip to the school set for this weekend. The visit will be an opportunity to build on the relationships he has established with the staff primarily over the phone.

“My relationship is pretty good… They’ve been staying in contact over the phone,” Jennings told Florida Gators on SI ahead of the visit. “I’m looking forward to meeting the new staff and being back in The Swamp.”

GATOR NATION!! Appreciate @CoachDavisWR @CoachJonSumrall

For coming to school today to see me!!🐊 pic.twitter.com/JQ3YgJdeia — Anthony "Speedy" Jennings (@speedyyeraa) January 22, 2026

Jennings is one of the more highly sought-after in-state prospects at his position in 2027, recording 34 catches for 823 yards and 11 touchdowns at Dillard High School in his junior season while running a 4.41 40 yard dash. While having taken multiple trips to Miami to visit the Hurricanes as well, Sumrall and staff have made the talented speedster a clear priority early on in their time at the University.

“Their message mainly was that I’m their top guy in the ‘27 class,” Jennings said after meeting with Sumrall and Davis in Fort Lauderdale. “They are looking forward to seeing me this weekend.”

The monster recruiting weekend for Florida, with over 20 talented prospects expected to visit including multiple priority targets, will be an important one in regards to their recruitment of Jennings, who plans on shortening his list to just 10 schools in the near future. As of now, Florida looks to be in a good spot ahead of the decision.

“The relationship I have with the staff and the roster they have at my position,” Jennings said on what has made Florida stand out in his process recently. “I have the ability to come in and play early.”

The ability to make an early impact has been a strong selling point for the Gators recently on the trail, with the talented freshman receiving duo of Vernell Brown III and Dallas Wilson exemplifying such an opportunity in 2025. After recording a combined 686 receiving yards despite both missing multiple games due to injury, recruits at the position have started to take notice, including Jennings.

“(Wilson and Brown III) were both two good freshmen at Florida… It showed me that I can also go in as a freshman and play early on,” Jennings said.

The speedster wide receiver will be one of multiple priority targets in Gainesville this weekend at the position, with the new position coaches Davis and Trent McKnight expected to have a bevy of playmakers make the trip. The event will be one of the more important ones for the new Gators staff as they hope to get off to a strong start to the 2027 cycle and deliver on a promise to draw elite talent to the university.

“It all starts with the quarterback and the pieces around him. We'll get elite skill players here,” Coach Sumrall said in his introductory press conference. “This is a unique environment because I'm going to have an opportunity to recruit the best players in the country. Like there's no reason why we shouldn't attract the very top end of the talent... That excites me.”

The heavy pursuit of players like Jennings is a positive early sign for the Gators' new staff, yet they have a long recruiting cycle ahead in 2027. With no recruits in the class yet, watch for that to change this weekend.

More From Florida Gators on SI