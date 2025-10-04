Florida's Rushing Attack vs. Texas' Run Defense Headlines Major Battle
The Florida Gators' run game against Texas can actually turn the tide in what looks like a runaway on paper. A patient approach is what's needed to succeed against the Longhorns.
Real Sentiment?
During a media availability this week, Florida head coach Billy Napier discussed the importance of running the ball against the University of Texas. The Longhorns ranked third in rushing defense, allowing 59.7 yards per game. Furthermore, UT surrenders just 2.13 yards per carry.
"So, in general, this is a challenging group. The ability to run it will be important. The key is going to be first- and second-down efficiency. That's where we struggle. Gotta eliminate the penalties, and got to stay out of these third and longs, right? I think that's football, right, and that's our job. So, players and coaches, we have to take responsibility for that, but there's going to be a physical element to this game for sure."
In four games, Texas claims 22 tackles for loss. Teams shy away from running the ball and mostly need to pass because the offense jumps out to such a large lead. However, in all fairness, San Jose State, UTEP, and Sam Houston State are not what you'd label as elite teams looking to dominate.
Those three schools took a sizable payday for a trip to Austin for a glorified scrimmage. Outside of holding Ohio State to 77 yards rushing, nothing else the Texas run defense does should matter to Florida. The Gators boast a veteran offensive line that competes weekly in the SEC. Until the Longhorns can stymie opponents' ground attack in the same way, no one needs to shower them with effusive praise.
History Lesson
A year ago, Florida marched into DKR Memorial Stadium, running the ball with authority and gaining 197 yards on 41 carries in the process. Granted, Texas ran away with the game, 49-17. However, it did highlight the ability of the Gators to possibly win in the trenches and force-feed the defensive line a steady dose of the run. The veteran blockers up from a year ago become the experienced team that will take the field on Saturday.
Major Issue
Right in the middle of the Texas three-man front is Hero Kanu. The Ohio State transfer play nose tackle like a defensive end. Meaning, while he excels at run defensing, he is not the classic, short, leverage-gaining nose. Instead, he uses his length to not just jolt the blocker, but drive him into the backfield, making them another obstacle for the running backs. Center Jake Slaughter does possess the power and footwork to handle Kanu singled up.
Crucial Change
A year ago, Aidan Warner entered the Texas game as the starter. This team is DJ Lagway. Now, why would the rushing attack affect the quarterback? If Lagway can start fast, hitting targets at all three levels, that will push the Longhorns to a linebacker from their 4-2-5 scheme. In yardage
scenarios where the Gators can run, catching Texas slipping and using the run game goes far into fatiguing their defense.
Bottom Line
No one knows that Texas' run defense is what the numbers reveal, due to the lack of quality competition. Without delay, that opens the door for Florida to take chances in the ground attack. No one doubts the ninth-ranked Longhorns up front. They teem with a collection of talented recruits and elite transfers. However, they haven't lined up against Florida. Can the Gators control the line of scrimmage and fight for yards?