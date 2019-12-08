Gator Maven
Top Stories
Gator Maven
Recruiting
Basketball

Florida to Face Virginia in the 2019 Capital One Orange Bowl

Zach Goodall

The Florida Gators will end their successful 2019 season in a New Year's Six Bowl that's relatively close to home.

Florida (10-2, 6-2 SEC) has been ranked No. 9 in the final College Football Playoff Rankings prior to the playoffs, and will face the No. 24 Virginia Cavaliers (9-4, 6-2 ACC) in the 2019 Capital One Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, FL, on December 30th at 8 P.M.

This marks the second New Year's Six Bowl game in a row for Florida, two in as many seasons with Dan Mullen as the Gators' head coach. Not a bad start to the Mullen era.

You can get your tickets to the Orange Bowl here.

The Gators should be favored in this matchup, but Virginia did advance to the ACC Championship on Saturday and lost to No. 3 Clemson (13-0, 8-0 ACC), 62-17. Virginia does not have a win against a ranked opponent this season.

Cornerback C.J. Henderson has already announced his intention to miss the bowl game as he prepares for the 2020 NFL Draft as an early entrant. Given the opponent and that Florida is not competing in the College Football Playoff, expect other players on their way to the NFL to follow Henderson's suit.

The College Football Playoffs will begin on December 28th, with No. 1 LSU (13-0, 8-0 SEC) and No. 4 Oklahoma (12-1, 8-1 Big 12) set to face off in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl at 4 P.M., with No. 2 Ohio State (13-0, 9-0 Big 10) and Clemson following in the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl at 8 P.M.

Comments

Gator Maven

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Three Ideal NFL Teams For Florida Cornerback C.J. Henderson

Graham Marsh
3 0

With cornerback CJ Henderson declaring for the NFL Draft and electing not to play in the bowl game, we can now officially look at his future in the pros.

The Importance of National Coaching Changes and Florida Recruiting

Brian Smith
0

Beyond the on-field perspective, one coaching change can create a trickle-down effect on recruiting across the nation. And it will certainly affect the Gators.

Interview: Florida Commit Issiah Walker Provides a Self-Scouting Report

Zach Goodall
2 0

In a unique interview, Gators offensive tackle commit Issiah Walker breaks down his own film to provide a self-scouting report before he signs with Florida.

Gators' Pitts, Greenard, Henderson Named to Coaches All-SEC First Team

Zach Goodall
0

After a successful 2019 campaign, several Gators are getting their names slapped on conference honors.

Tuesday’s Take: The Gap Between Florida and Georgia Is Closing, Thanks to Coaching.

GrahamMarsh_
0

Florida and Georgia are getting closer by the year.

Bowl Game Tie-Ins Need to be Done Away With

Ainslie Lee
0

There are more deserving teams that should be facing Florida in the 2019 Orange Bowl, simply put.

Three Gators Named to 2019 AP All-SEC Team

Zach Goodall
0

Kyle Pitts and Jonathan Greenard have been named to the first team, while David Reese received second team honors.

Gators Cornerback Marco Wilson Has a Big Decision to Make

Zach Goodall
1 1

Should he stay or should he go?

Mullen Doesn't Expect Other Gators to Skip Orange Bowl

Zach Goodall
0

So far, only junior cornerback C.J. Henderson has announced that he will not play.

Three Takeaways From Florida's 76-62 Loss to Butler

VictorPrieto
0

The Gators just can not get things going offensively.