Florida vs. Virginia: First Half Notes

Three plays.

That's all it took for the Gators first drive. On the third play from scrimmage, running back Lamical Perine took a handoff into the end zone after 61 yards. That is what kicked off the 2019 Capital One Orange Bowl and the fireworks continued throughout the first half. Here are some notes:

Kyle Trask Looked Off

Maybe it's the humidity. Maybe it's the time off. Maybe it's just not his day.

But for whatever reason, Kyle Trask did not look as sharp as he typically does to begin this game. He threw a bad interception in the second drive which UVA turned into a touchdown the very next play.

He threw multiple throws towards the sideline early on and his lack of arm strength showed. While accurate, deep sideline throws take incredible amounts of arm strength and Trask struggled to get it to where it needed to be.

Also, Virginia played extremely conservative defense and kept the Gators in front of them. The Cavaliers wanted to force Trask to scramble and his immobility showed. He couldn't take advantage of the cushion UVA gave him.

Lamical Perine Made Money

After the 61-yard score, Perine later caught a pass in the flat and shook a tackle to go 16 yards for another score. Everything he tried, worked. In an era where guys sit out bowl games to prepare for the NFL Draft and not risk injury, Perine perhaps climbed some draft boards with this performance.

He displayed his hands, his speed, his elusiveness and his vision all together in the first half of this game. He hit holes when they were there and bounced outside when they weren't to make something out of nothing. It was obvious, that this guy can add value to an NFL backfield.

The Run Game Exists?

The entire first half, it seemed the Gators ran the ball better than they threw it. It was the antithesis of what we have seen from Florida all season offensively. The half ended with 342 yards of total offense for UF, with 189 of that coming on the ground while 153 of it came through the air.

Part of that is how UVA was defending Florida. The Cavaliers played conservative defense and kept everything in front of them which opened up running holes but closed down throwing lanes.