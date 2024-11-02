Florida vs. Georgia is Personal for Gators' Jack Pyburn
The World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party remains more than just a reason to drink and laugh. There is also food available. Seriously, this annual battle means a great day to many on both sides of the ball. Both the Florida Gators and Georgia Bulldogs boast players from Jacksonville, increasing the stakes in this long-standing rivalry.
For both teams, this game means the world. For Georgia, avoiding a second loss definitely saves their playoff hopes. Meanwhile, Florida moves one step closer to securing bowl eligibility.
After missing the better part of 2023, Pyburn not only returned to the field, but this week holds a special place for him. Pyburn, a Jacksonville native, starred at The Bolles School before committing to play football for the Gators. During media availability, the junior detailed his affinity for this particular game and what he hopes will transpire.
"I can tell you for me it means everything," said Pyburn. "Since I've been growing up, there is not a Georgia/Florida game that I can't remember not going to. I've been to every single game since I remember what Florida/Georgia is. Growing up in that environment and really truly knowing what this game is like; it makes or breaks some people's year for them. You know, it's a year of trash talk on both sides of the ball, your neighbor. It's like the Florida State rivalry to a certain extent. There's a lot of Georgia fans in North Florida. There's a lot of Florida fans. It's a heated rivalry that truly is special."
Familiar Face
Like Pyburn, Georgia starting quarterback Carson Beck calls the city of Jacksonville home. Pyburn hopes to make Beck's homecoming as unpleasant as possible on the field for him. He details his recollections of Beck and what Florida needs to do, in order to halt the Georgia signal caller.
"I remember watching his state championship team," said Pyburn. "I knew a lot of people who played against him. He was obviously a great player then. He's still a great player now. I respect his game and look forward to playing against him. Any great quarterback you have to get them off their spot and cause them to be under duress and get hits on the quarterback. It's going to be a big part of our game plan to make him move out of the pocket, make him move around and have to make tougher throws and not be able to sit back there and have all day to make reads and become comfortable."
Realism Mixed with Optimism
Jack Pyburn battled back from that knee injury for games like this. Currently listed as a backup to T.J. Searcy, his role in the game is evolving. Will he see the field in passing situations? Will he be playing fullback?
Playing in your hometown invigorates a player, making them look inside themselves and finding the ability to push beyond their physical and mental limits. Pyburn could factor into the outcome of this game. As 16.5-point underdogs, the Pyburn and the Gators need to step out of their comfort zone to pull off the upset.