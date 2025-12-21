College Football Playoff Quarterfinal Opening Odds for Every Game (Oregon, OSU Favored)
The stage is set for the quarterfinals of the College Football Playoff, after some blowout wins in the first round by Oregon and Ole Miss.
Now, there were two interesting games, including a huge comeback from the Alabama Crimson Tide on Friday night to beat the Oklahoma Sooners. Alabama, who many thought was on the bubble to make the playoff, proved that it belonged with a gutsy comeback from a 17-0 deficit.
There was also a major upset on Saturday, as Carson Beck and Miami won 10-3 over No. 7 Texas A&M to set up a New Year’s Eve date with the defending champion Ohio State Buckeyes.
Oddsmakers have released the opening odds for the quarterfinals, and there is one lower seed that is favored.
Here’s a look at each matchup for the quarterfinals on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.
College Football Playoff Quarterfinal Odds
Miami (FLA) vs. Ohio State Odds, Spread and Total
- Spread: Ohio State -10 (-108)
- Total: 41.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
This game has by far the lowest total of any of the quarterfinal matchups, as Miami scored just 10 points in its first-round win over Texas A&M.
The Hurricanes are looking to pull off another upset against Julian Sayin and the defending champion Ohio State Buckeyes, who have lost just one time in the 2025 season. Ohio State fell short in the Big Ten title game, but oddsmakers have a lot of faith in this team, setting it as the biggest favorite in the quarterfinal round of the College Football Playoff.
Oregon vs. Texas Tech Odds, Spread and Total
- Spread: Oregon -1.5 (-108)
- Total: 52.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
This matchup is expected to be the closest one of the quarterfinal games, as the Ducks are 1.5-point favorites despite being the lower seed (5) to Texas Tech (4). Oregon and Dante Moore easily handled James Madison in the first round, and it has only lost one game all season (to No. 1 Indiana).
Texas Tech is coming off a blowout win over BYU in the Big 12 title game, but can it win outright as an underdog on New Year’s Day?
Alabama vs. Indiana Odds, Spread and Total
- Spread: Indiana -7 (-105)
- Total: 48.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Alabama overcame an early 17-0 deficit in the first round of the College Football Playoff against Oklahoma to win, cover and advance to the quarterfinals.
Now, Ty Simpson and company take on Heisman winner Fernando Mendoza and the Indiana Hoosiers, who have yet to lose a game this season. A three-loss team in the regular season, Alabama will look to show that it is battle tested after a tough SEC schedule in the 2025 campaign.
Ole Miss vs. Georgia Odds, Spread and Total
- Spread: Georgia -7 (-105)
- Total: 56.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Ole Miss made quick work of Tulane in the first round of the College Football Playoff, setting up a rematch with No. 3 Georgia on New Year’s Day.
Earlier this season, Gunner Stockton and the Bulldogs knocked off Ole Miss 43-35 – the only loss that the Rebels have suffered in 2025. Both of these teams enter this game on lengthy winning streaks, as the Bulldogs have won nine in a row (including the SEC title game) while Ole Miss has won six straight since the October loss to Georgia.
