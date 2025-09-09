Former Florida Gators Kicker Finds New NFL Home
After traveling to the facility earlier in the day for a workout, the San Francisco 49ers have signed former Florida Gators kicker Eddy Pineiro.
Pineiro, 29, spent the past three seasons with the Carolina Panthers, where he became the NFL's all-time field goal percentage leader for a time. His 88.09% career conversion rate still ranks fourth in NFL history
Last season, Pineiro made 22 out of his 26 field goal attempts at 84.6% while knocking down 33 out of his 35 extra-point attempts for a career-high 94.6%.
Besides Carolina, the Miami native has also spent time with the Chicago Bears, New York Jets, Oakland Raiders, Indianapolis Colts and the Washington Commanders (known as the Washington Football Team at the time). Throughout his career, he has made 111 out of 126 field-goal attempts and 116 out of 126 extra-point attempts.
His best NFL season came with the Panthers back in 2022, when he made 33 out of 35 field goals (94.3%) and 30 out of 32 extra points, even earning NFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors after making three field goals and three extra points during a win against the Seahawks.
A Look At His Time With The Gators
During his two seasons at Florida, Pineiro established himself as one of the top kickers in program history while finishing his career with an 88.4% conversion rate, the top rate in program history.
After an unconventional career that started off with a stint as a junior college soccer player, he ended up being a two-time All-SEC selection, an AP All-American and even finished with the best field-goal percentage (94.4%) in the nation during his final season at Florida.
During his time at Florida, former Gators linebacker Jarrad Davis explained that Pineiro had become a fan favorite within a short span of time.
"I mean, he did some great things on Saturday. He made the kicks that he wanted to make. We knew he could do it,'' Davis said. "I feel like the fans love him a lot, and I only think that's a tiny bit of what's really coming his way. He's going to have a big support system by the end of this year just because he's so special, man. He can do a lot of things."
Now, Pineiro will have a legitimate shot to regain his title as the most accurate kicker in NFL history.