BREAKING: The San Francisco 49ers are signing kicker Eddy Pineiro to replace Jake Moody. Here are his career numbers:



111/126 FGM/FGA

88.1% FG%

32/41 on kicks of 40-49 yards

11/14 on kicks of 50+ yards



He made 89 percent of his kicks the last three years with the Panthers and… pic.twitter.com/7Wo47CVzMt