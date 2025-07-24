Former Gator Signs with Cowboys
After an impressive start to his career that was derailed by injuries, a former Florida Gators defender is getting another shot to reestablish himself in the NFL.
According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Dallas Cowboys have signed edge rusher James Houston IV as training camp gets underway. He is the second former Gator to join the franchise this offseason alongside corner Kaiir Elam.
Houston IV burst onto the scene as a rookie in 2022 when he became just the third player in NFL history to open his career with a four-game sack streak. He finished that season with eight sacks in just seven games, looking like he was on his way to becoming a premier pass-rusher.
But in Week 2 of the 2023 season, Houston suffered a leg injury that sidelined him for the remainder of the regular season. Since then, he’s struggled to replicate the success that he had earlier in his career.
He began last season with the Detroit Lions before being released on Nov. 26. The Cleveland Browns picked him up shortly after, and while he appeared in three games, he did not record a stat.
Throughout his three-year NFL career, he has totaled 21 tackles and nine sacks.
While spending four seasons at Florida, Houston IV made 103 tackles, 11.5 tackles-for-loss and 4.5 sacks while appearing in 35 games. His best season as a Gator came in 2019, when he made 38 tackles, six tackles-for-loss and 3.5 sacks as a backup linebacker.
He later transferred to Jackson State University, where he was the Southwestern Athletic Conference Newcomer of the Year and also earned first-team All-SWAC honors. That season, he made 70 tackles, 24.5 tackles for loss, 16.5 sacks and forced seven fumbles.