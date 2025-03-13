Former Gators CB Traded By Bills to Cowboys
It was announced Wednesday afternoon by the Buffalo Bills that they traded former Florida Gators cornerback Kaiir Elam to the Dallas Cowboys.
Elam spent three seasons with Gators before heading off to the NFL. He played in 35 games, recording 79 tackles, 2.5 tackles-for-loss, six interceptions, 26 pass break-ups, and one fumble recovery.
Additionally, he earned All-SEC freshman team (2019), AP All-SEC second team (2020) and All-SEC first team (2020) honors in his time at college. He was also a Jim Thorpe Award semifinalist as a sophomore.
All of this led him to be the 23rd overall pick by the Bills in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
In his time in the league, he has amassed 77 tackles, six pass breakups, two interceptions and a fumble recovery across 29 games in Buffalo. His best season was his debut campaign in the pros. He played in 13 games, recording 40 tackles, four pass breakups and two interceptions.
With him joining the Cowboys, he and his dad will now have played for the same team in the NFL. His father, Abram, was a part of the Cowboys organization for two years of his seven-year stint in the NFL.
Elam is also not the only former Gators on the Cowboys. He joins fellow Gators alumni Brian Schottenheimer. Schottenheimer was recently named the team’s head coach in January after being the offensive coordinator in Dallas for the past two years.
All in all, heading to Dallas will give the defensive back a chance to revive his career as things were up and down with the Bills in his three years with the organization.