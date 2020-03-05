Former Gators Cornerback C.J. Henderson: 'Coach Mullen Has Meant Everything to Me'

As defensive backs go, former Gators cornerback C.J. Henderson has the potential to be one of the better defensive backs to come out of the program and excel early since Joe Haden did in 2010.

The Gators have had plenty of cornerbacks enter the NFL only for some to be whisked away quickly due to their inability to translate the success they found at the collegiate level to the NFL.

Since 2010, the Gators have sent five cornerbacks to the NFL. Haden (2010, first round, Browns), Jaylen Watkins (2014, fourth round, Eagles), Vernon Hargreaves III (2016, first round, Buccaneers), Teez Tabor (2017, second round, Lions), and Quincy Wilson (2017, second round, Colts). Watkins played both safety and cornerback in college and is playing safety currently in the NFL.

Out of the five listed, only one - Haden - has made the Pro Bowl, and Hargreaves is the only other cornerback that has logged more than 10 starts in the NFL. After starting 16 games in his rookie season with the Buccaneers, Hargreaves has logged only 19 starts in three seasons since and was unceremoniously released by the Buccaneers last season before being signed by the Houston Texans. Hargreaves is currently a free agent after being released on February 14th.

Henderson, 6-foot-1, 204 pounds, has excelled with the Gators in three seasons, accumulating 93 tackles, eight tackles for loss, four sacks, six interceptions, and 20bpass breakups in his career.

Henderson started and played in all 12 games during his sophomore season, quickly becoming one of the most dominant cornerbacks in college football. During his junior season, Henderson dealt with an ankle injury suffered during the Gators' week two matchup against UT-Martin, a down year which has left some skeptical of his transition to the next level.

While addressing reporters at the 2020 NFL Combine last week, Henderson noted that the injury affected him for the entirety of the season, noting that he "still went out and competed." Henderson took responsibility for not making the most of the opportunities presented to him during his junior year after accumulating zero interceptions in nine games last season, noting he had a few dropped interceptions.

Henderson made sure to offer praise for his former college head football coach when asked about what he meant to him throughout his career.

"Coach Mullen has meant everything to me," Henderson told reporters at the NFL Combine last week. "He really taught us a different mindset coming in, how to approach games. Just how to win, really."

The Gators have reaped the rewards from Mullen's arrival, winning 11 games in 2019 and 10 games in 2018 after winning only four in 2017, a year before Mullen entered the picture.

While the former Coaches’ All-SEC First Team honors recipient fell short of his own expectations at the Combine after wanting to run the 40-yard dash in the "low 4.3s" and jump "over 40 inches" in the vertical jump, he still excelled. Henderson logged a 40-yard dash time of 4.39 seconds and a vertical jump height of 37.5 inches (tied for fifth-best among all defensive backs at the Combine).

Before the arrival of defensive coordinator Todd Grantham, Henderson and the Gators had not played in a very complex defense, using mostly one type of coverage the entire game. Since then, Henderson says Grantham has installed multiple coverages, which will benefit him in the long run.

"I think it helps out a lot, me being versatile and being able to work out of different coverages."

Henderson is thought of as a man-to-man cornerback entering the NFL, something he excelled at while in college. During his sophomore season, the former Gator was targetted 36 times, allowing only 18 receptions for 249 yards, and zero touchdowns, according to Pro Football Focus.

When asked which cornerback he tries to emulate on the gridiron, Henderson made sure to make note of Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson.

"He's one of my favorites," Henderson said of Peterson. "...Not only on the field but off the field he's a great person. On the field, he's very physical. He's athletic. He finds the ball, he gets the ball."

When asked what NFL teams are getting if they select him in the 2020 NFL Draft? Henderson was very matter-of-fact.

"They would be getting an extremely competitive guy, who is passionate about the game and who is gonna give his best effort on every single play."