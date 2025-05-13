Former Gators DB Inks Rookie Deal with Chargers
Former Florida Gators defensive back Trikweze Bridges, who was taken second-to-last in the 2025 NFL Draft with the 256th pick by the Los Angeles Chargers, has reportedly inked his rookie deal.
Bridges joins the Chargers on a four-year deal. While the financial side of things is not yet released, it is expected to be in the ballpark of $4.3 million over the four years. Bridges joins a defense that features some stars with Derwin James, Khalil Mack and Benjamin St. Juste the former Gator will have plenty of mentors to learn from in Los Angeles.
Bridges was a sixth-year super senior (COVID and redshirt), spending five years at Oregon before transferring over to Florida. In his only season as a Gator he amassed a team-high 70 total tackles, a tackle for loss, two interceptions, six pass deflections and two forced fumbles.
In his entire career, he played in 60 games, making 163 total tackles, four tackles for loss, six interceptions, 15 pass deflections and four forced fumbles.
For Bridges, being a seventh-round draft pick doesn’t always guarantee a roster spot. He will have to fight for his place on the 53-man squad. Looking at the Chargers' projected depth chart, he sits third among the nickel safeties, indicating his best opportunity to make the roster will come from value on special teams.
An underrated prospect, especially after not being invited to the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine, Bridges has used the lack of attention as fuel throughout the draft process.
"I've always been one of those guys I feel like people slept on," he said after pro day, during which he ran a sub 4.4-second 40-yard dash. "I was like, 'You know what? It's ok. God has a path for me.' I have a different journey from everybody else, and today, I was able to show who I am and what I can do."