Bridges Enters Draft with Chip on Shoulder
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida Gators enter the 2025 NFL Draft without a top prospect or even a surefire pick in the first two rounds, but rather a core group of under-the-radar prospects.
The most under-the-radar might be defensive back Trikweze Bridges, who surprisingly did not get an invite to the combine but shined at his pro day, during which he ran a 4.38-second 40-yard dash, after a strong senior campaign as one of the Gators' most versatile defenders.
"I was a little disappointed. In my opinion, I felt like he was a no brainer combine player," head coach Billy Napier said at pro day. "And I told all the scouts in attendance today, in my opinion, Trikweze, the way he finished the year, the position flexibility, the height, length, speed, match up player. The NFL has become a match up, throw game. So I think that's going to take care of itself. May not have made it to the combine, but I do think that these teams do their homework, and the film speaks for itself."
An instant-impact defender, Bridges was crucial to the team's late turnaround defensively after stepping in as the starting corner following injuries to Jason Marshall Jr., Devin Moore, Ja'Keem Jackson and Cormani McClain. He also provided value as a piece at STAR and safety early in the season.
"The tricky question is, 'What position do you prefer to play?' And I was like, 'Wherever you want to put me,' because I know I can play corner and I know I can play safety and be comfortable with those two positions. So, me being a show that versatility to be able to play those different positions, it's very helpful to a team."
That position flexibility has led to Bridges opening eyes across the league, even if he didn't receive a combine invite.
"I like guys with length and versatility, and Trikweze Bridges from Florida, and formerly of Oregon. And, you think about the Gators, Field, they were really flying under the radar," ESPN NFL analyst Mel Kiper Jr. said in February. "They got off to that rough start, they're not going to win many games. Hey, they looked pretty good down the stretch. (Bridges) was a key guy."
While the position flexibility itself stands out, his production elevates his status. Bridges finished with a team-high 70 tackles, eliminating preseason concerns about his tackling ability, with two interceptions and six pass breakups.
"The character was there, the height, length, speed was there. (Oregon) new he had some position flex. But yeah, we just went to work on the tackling mechanics, the fundamentals," Napier said. "We practiced it, we drilled it. We started in the off season, and I thought he did a great job."
As it stands, Bridges currently projects as a late-round/undrafted free agent prospect with a 5.82 prospect grade, which lists him as an "average backup or special-teamer." However, as he did entering his lone season at Florida and entering pro day after not receiving a combine invite, Bridges enters the draft with a massive chip on his shoulder.
"I've always been one of those guys I feel like people slept on," he said. "I was like, 'You know what? It's ok. God has a path for me.' I have a different journey from everybody else, and today, I was able to show who I am and what I can do."
The 2025 NFL Draft begins Thursday at 8 p.m. with Round One before the second and third rounds on Friday. Rounds 4-7, where Bridges has his best chance of being drafted, is on Saturday.