Former Gators DC Ron Roberts Headed to Fellow SEC School

Former Florida Gators defensive coordinator Ron Roberts has seemingly found a new home in the SEC, reportedly expected to be hired on as the defensive coordinator for the Arkansas Razorbacks under new head coach Ryan Silverfield. ESPN confirmed the report of Roberts' next destination.

Arkansas is targeting Ron Roberts for its defensive coordinator job, sources tell me and @bmarcello for @CBSSports.



Was previously the defensive coordinator at Florida, Auburn and Baylor. pic.twitter.com/hLbKhUh56D — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) December 5, 2025

Roberts, who spent two seasons with Florida and led a Gators defense that was top 15 in red zone defense, sacks per game, and turnovers in 2024, now heads to his third defensive coordinator role in the conference in the past four years. Though Florida seemingly took a step back on its side of the ball in 2025, dealing with a major coaching change, the coordinator was a large part in Florida’s strong finish to 2024.

“I think that Ron's doing a good job, man. If you really evaluate the body of work outside of the Texas game last year, the Gators have been playing pretty good defense since Central Florida last year,” former head coach Billy Napier said early on in the season. “For us to be the type of team that we want to be around here, and the type of program, we need to play championship-caliber defense. We're on a mission to do that. It's all about doing it on a consistent basis - can't go away all of a sudden. Ron's done a good job.”

After Florida announced Jon Sumrall as the new football coach at the University, Robert’s was not expected to be retained on the new staff, quickly confirmed with the hiring of former Kentucky defensive coordinator Brad White as the first staff signing under the regime. At Kentucky, White led the Wildcats to seven consecutive top-45 defenses (2018-24) and four top-25 finishes (2018-19, 2021-22).

Roberts will now have a difficult task of turning around an Arkansas defense that was one of the worst in the nation this season. The Razorbacks unit ranked 129th in points allowed amongst the country, 127th in yards allowed and was PFF’s 116th graded defense of 136 teams.

Florida will likely have the chance to face off against their former defensive coordinator in 2027, when Roberts and Arkansas are scheduled to come to the Swamp for an SEC showdown.

More From Florida Gators on SI