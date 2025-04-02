Former Gators Defensive End Signs Deal with Dallas Cowboys
Former Florida Gators defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. has signed with the Dallas Cowboys for his 10th NFL season. It will be his sixth NFL team and second stint with the Cowboys. It is almost like he is the “journeyman” of defensive ends. Fowler Jr. returns to the Cowboys on a one-year, $6 million deal with $5 million guaranteed, according to Spotrac.
Fowler was drafted in 2015 by the Jacksonville Jaguars with the third pick overall. This comes after three years at Florida, which include 36 games, 140 tackles, 33 tackles for loss, 14.5 sacks, two pass deflections, two fumble recoveries and three forced fumbles.
The Cowboys could definitely use the veteran presence of Fowler Jr. as they try to find some sort of identity in 2025. Fowler Jr. is one of the few free agency additions that the Cowboys have made in the new season.
So far, Fowler. has played all across the front-seven. As he hits 30, the Commanders moved him back to linebacker, a place more suited for Fowler Jr. Whether the Cowboys intend to move him back to defensive end or keep at linebacker remains to be seen.
Fowler's NFL career spans over nine years, with 142 games played, 279 tackles, 70 tackles for loss, 55.5 sacks, 20 pass deflections, 15 forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries (two of which he took back for touchdowns). He also has a single interception to his name.
It will be a difficult season for the Cowboys battle in the NFC East. The Eagles and Commanders are all but certain locks for the playoffs again this season, while the Giants will at least be bringing more entertaining football this upcoming season, whether it be from Jameis Winston or from Russell Wilson.
Fowler played at Florida under Will Muschamp from 2012 to 2014. He was named First Team All-SEC in 2014 and Second Team All-SEC the season prior. The Jacksonville Jaguars took him third overall in the 2015 NFL Draft.