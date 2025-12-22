Mike Tomlin No-Comments DK Metcalf Taking a Swing at a Detroit Fan
Mike Tomlin had no comment about the incident between DK Metcalf and a Lions fan during the Steelers' win in Detroit on Sunday. During the first half of the game, Metcalf was seen holding onto a fan's shirt and then throwing a slight punch before walking away.
Since the officials working the game didn't see it happen, Metcalf was not ejected. He also seemingly faces no immediate discipline from coach Mike Tomlin, though it is currently unclear when exactly the coach learned of the incident.
After the game, Tomlin spoke to the media and was asked about the "altercation."
"I heard about it," the coach said. "But I hadn't seen it and I hadn't had an opportunity to talk to DK so I have no comment."
You can watch at the 4:10 mark in this video:
Metcalf had even less to say about the altercation after the game as he left without talking to the media.
The incident, as well as Tomlin's handling of the situation, could mar what was a game worth celebrating. The Steelers had a huge win and improved their playoff chances, while Tomlin clinched his 19th consecutive non-losing season as the team moved to 9-6 on the season.
But it's also not a great look for Tomlin if he knew about the altercation and didn't bench Metcalf during the game. The receiver finished the contest with four catches for 42 yards, and made a huge catch in the second half, when the Steelers started a drive with a first-and-20 following a holding penalty. After Aaron Rodgers connected with Metcalf for a huge first down, Jaylen Warren broke free for a 45-yard touchdown run on the very next play.