Former Gators Great Passed Up For Pro Football Hall of Fame
Despite being named a finalist for the second year in a row, former Florida Gators running back Fred Taylor was not named to the 2025 Pro Football Hall of Fame Class.
Taylor, the Jacksonville Jaguars’ all-time leading rusher, was left off the list that was made up of four new hall of fame members: Eric Allen, Jared Allen, Antonio Gates and Sterling Sharpe.
In 13 seasons in the NFL, Taylor ran for 11,695 yards. He played 11 years in Jacksonville and two for the New England Patriots.
Coming out of Florida, he was selected ninth overall in the NFL draft after rushing for over 3,000 yards in four collegiate seasons. He left Florida ranked third in school history with 3,792 total yards and fourth with 31 touchdowns. He was the highest drafted Gators back since Larry Smith in 1969.
While being the only running back to make the finalists, Taylor was one of a few puzzling misses this year. Other popular names not selected include Adam Vinatieri, Luke Kuechly, Eli Manning and Terrell Suggs.
While Taylor will still have more chances to make the hall of fame, his exclusion this year comes with a lot of questions. Taylor is the only eligible running back in the top 17 for rushing yards in NFL history to not be selected for Canton, and is one of two to not be selected in the top 20, joined by Steven Jackson. Despite having the statistics needed, many point to his zero super bowls as well as his long career in a small market as reasons for being left out.
For now, Taylor will have to wait to join Gators legends Emmitt Smith and Jack Youngblood in Canton, hoping that in the next few years voters value his strong career production over other factors.