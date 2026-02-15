Former Gators QB Coach Ryan O'Hara Finds New Gig

After four seasons with the Florida Gators, spending the most recent as quarterbacks coach for a unit headlined by DJ Lagway, Ryan O’Hara has landed with Division II Henderson State as the Reddies' offensive coordinator heading for 2026.

NEWS | O'Hara Hired as Offensive Coordinator, Ross Promoted to Defensive Coordinator for Reddie Football



📝 >> https://t.co/aSSsb00uRT#CodeRed | #NoMereBeast pic.twitter.com/DtgJmg4gRs — Henderson State Football (@ReddiesFB) February 13, 2026

O’Hara, who came over from Louisiana with former Gators coach Billy Napier, was promoted to quarterbacks coach for Florida ahead of the 2025 season. Spending eight years on staff under Napier between the Ragin’ Cajuns and Gators, the young assistant was somewhat mentored by the now-James Madison head coach, earning an important role at the SEC level along with Napier’s praise during his time in Gainesville.

“This will be year eight for Ryan with me. You know? I think he spent the first year on defense at Louisiana. We like to do that with young guys at times, put them on the other side of the ball, and then we moved them over. He's acquired more responsibility in every cycle,” Napier said ahead of the 2025 season. “He's proved to be able to handle the workload. And certainly, last year, the rule that was made freed him up, and I thought he did great work.”

O’Hara’s path to Florida was inspirational, once driving Uber and Lyft to earn money while reassuring his wife he would one day coach in the SEC. At the time, his promotion signaled the pinnacle of his career and a dream come true.

“This is year 18, you know, coached high school, junior college, was a volunteer in Group of Five, coached FCS, now Power Five. Worked my way up and I'm proud of my journey,” O’Hara said heading into the year. “It's been a good one, it's been a long one. I've learned every step along the way. And, you know, look up, and now I'm the quarterback coach for the Florida Gators. So it's truly been something that's been great, and I'm excited about the opportunity."

Regardless, the Gators unit struggled mightily in his only year with such a title. Tasked with developing a raw but extremely talented Lagway, the passer would seemingly regress, finishing the season with just 16 passing touchdowns and a conference leading 14 interceptions after an offseason muddied with injuries and in an offense that never found a rhythm.

O’Hara’s tenure at Florida would not finish entirely on a bad note, however, as the young assistant would take a large role in play-calling duties in Florida’s last five games and help the Gators end the season with a 40-point blowout win against rival Florida State.

Now tasked with taking over a Reddies attack that finished 25th in total offense last season amongst Division II programs, O’Hara’s crazy coaching journey will continue as the former Gators coach looks to re-establish himself after a somewhat sour ending to his time at Florida.

More From Florida Gators on SI