Gonzales Details Gators Further Offensive Structure Changes, Familiar Name Elevated
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- On Monday, Florida Gators interim head coach Billy Gonzales detailed the staff changes he was making in the wake of Billy Napier's firing, including quarterbacks coach Ryan O'Hara becoming the team's offensive play-caller.
During Wednesday's SEC Teleconference, he announced more structural changes.
O'Hara, who has been on the field for all of 2025, will move up to the coaches' booth and will call plays alongside offensive coordinator Russ Callaway while analyst Steve Spurrier Jr. will be the unofficial quarterbacks coach on the sideline during games.
Gonzales first announced O'Hara as the new play-caller on Monday but had not decided if he would remain on the sideline during games or move to the booth. The decision to make him the play-caller stems from his relationship with sophomore quarterback DJ Lagway.
Ultimately, O'Hara decided he wanted to move to the booth to have a better view of the defense. Moving Spurrier Jr., who joined the staff this offseason, to the unofficial gameday quarterbacks coach keeps a familiar voice on the sideline for Lagway.
"I think it's actually going to play out pretty darn good," Gonzales said. "He'll be sitting right next to our offensive coordinator, Russ Callaway. They'll be sitting up there. They'll have a chance to converse in between series and again, like I said, adding Coach Spurrier down below just gives us another opportunity to do that. So I think it's a win-win situation for us."
Spurrier Jr., the son of legendary UF head coach Steve Spurrier, joined the staff as an analyst this offseason and has been working with the quarterbacks alongside Napier and O'Hara prior to Napier's dismissal.
"Again, when you start talking about communication with the quarterback, it's all about, in my opinion, having that same voice over and over," Gonzales explained. "And it's going to be the same voice that Coach Spurrier is going to be relaying, and it's going to be the same voice that he's heard in the meetings with Coach O'Hara. It should be very fluid, and I think it's going to help us."
Additionally, quality control specialists Chad Lucas and David Doeker will work alongside fellow quality control specialist Eric Kiesau to work directly with Florida's receivers as Gonzales moves "more to a managerial role for the program."
"I feel very confident in the guys we have on staff right now," Gonzales said on Monday. "Coach Lucas and Coach Doeker do a fantastic job along the way with me as well."