Former Gators QB Hired as NFL Head Coach
FRISCO, Tx.-- A former Florida Gators backup quarterback is set to take the reins of one of the NFL's most recognizable brands.
Brian Schottenheimer, who backed up UF Heisman Trophy winner and 1996 national champion Danny Wuerffel from 1994-1996, on Friday was named the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys. The organization is expected to hold a formal press conference on Monday at noon to officially announce Schottenheimer's hiring.
Schottenheimer joined the organization in 2022 as an analyst before being elevated to the offensive coordinator position for the 2023 and 2024 seasons. He replaces Mike McCarthy in the head coaching role.
As a primary backup with Florida, Schottenheimer threw for 290 yards and two touchdowns while completing nearly 66% of his passes. He first played at Kansas in 1992 before transferring to Florida.
After his collegiate career, Schottenheimer, the son of legendary NFL coach Marty Schottenheimer, followed in his father's footsteps as a coach, first with assistant coaching jobs in the NFL before brief stints at the collegiate level.
Schottenheimer is most-known for a six-year stint as the offensive coordinator with the New York Jets from 2006-2011 followed by a stint with the then-St. Louis Rams (2012-2014). He returned to the collegiate ranks in 2015 for a single season as the offensive coordinator for the Georgia Bulldogs before returning to the NFL for stints with the Colts, Seahawks and Jaguars.
His promotion to the head coaching position with Dallas will be the first head coaching position of his career. However, he isn't the first former Gators quarterback to become the head coach of the Cowboys. Chan Gailey, who played for Florida from 1971-1974, led the Cowboys to playoff appearances in 1998 and 1999, as pointed out by On3's Keith Niebuhr.