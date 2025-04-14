Former Gators WR Re-Enters Transfer Portal
For the second time since leaving the Florida Gators, wide receiver Andy Jean on Monday announced that he will be re-entering the transfer portal again, ending a brief stint with Pitt.
He committed to the Panthers on Jan. 4th, after originally entering the transfer portal in December. He will have three years of eligibility remaining after redshirting in 2023.
While he did not record any statistics during Pitts' Blue and Gold spring game, he was an active participant in spring practices, even flashing his potential during team competition periods.
As a transfer portal prospect, 247Sports ranked him as a three-star prospect and 99th-best receiver prospect.
Through two seasons in Gainesville, he played in five games, catching six passes for 97 yards (16.2 yards per catch) and returning two kicks for 44 yards.
The best game of his collegiate career this far came during Florida’s 22-7 win against Charlotte, when he tallied 57 all-purpose yards, on a 32-yard catch and 25-yard reverse. He also hauled in four passes for 33 receiving yards during Florida’s 33-14 loss to Kentucky.
Both games came during Jean's true freshman season.
As a sophomore, his only action of the season came during Florida’s win against Mississippi State, but he did not record a stat.
Before becoming a Gator, Jean was a highly touted four-star recruit and was the 42nd-best wide receiver in the country, according to Rivals, out of Miami Northwestern High School, the same school as recent signee J’Vari Flowers.
Besides Florida, he was also offered by programs like Alabama, Georgia and LSU before choosing the Gators, becoming one of a three-man receiver class in 2023 alongside Aidan Mizell and Eugene Wilson III.
In his final two high school seasons, Jean caught 59 passes for 1,142 yards and 11 touchdowns.