Former Gators WRs Clock Some of the Fastest 40-Yard Dash Times at Combine
INDIANAPOLIS-- Two former Florida Gators receivers just put the league on notice.
Chimere Dike and Elijhah Badger on Saturday both delivered notable performances in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine, likely improving their stock ahead of this year's NFL Draft.
Dike ran a blistering 4.34-second 40-yard dash, the second-fastest time among all receivers at the Combine, while Badger was nearly a tenth of a second behind him, running a 4.43, the sixth-fastest time out of the 19 receivers who ran.
Both players played pivotal roles in the development of true freshman quarterback DJ Lagway this past season, serving as reliable, go-to targets in Florida’s passing game. Dike led the team in receptions (42), while Badger led the team in receiving yards (783) and touchdowns (4).
Dike, who transferred from Wisconsin before the season, also contributed in the return game, finishing with the second-highest punt return average (13.4 yards) in the SEC while finishing fifth in total punt return yards (187). At Wisconsin, he was the Badgers' leading receiver in 2022, hauling in 47 catches for 689 yards and six touchdowns before finishing his collegiate career in Gainesville.
Badger arrived at Florida after spending four seasons at Arizona State, where caught 142 passes for 1,640 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Speed alone doesn’t guarantee success at the next level, but Dike and Badger’s Combine performances might give them an edge as draft boards take shape. With their proven production and ability to separate downfield, both former Gators have set themselves up to hear their names called come draft weekend.