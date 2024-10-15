Former Wisconsin WR Chimere Dike a Big Hit for Florida Gators
Regardless of how the rest of the 2024 season ends up for the Florida Gators, former Wisconsin graduate transfer wideout Chimere Dike has been a hit. After settling up the final drive in regulation with a dazzling 27-yard punt return, Dike's touchdown grab sent the game into overtime.
While UF emerged from Knoxville on the short end of the stick, you could readily see Dike's impact not only on the game, but the entire team in general. He spoke after the game, to give his thoughts on the vibe of the team and how to proceed after a tough loss.
Cohesion
Anyone involved in athletics that proclaim that they don't look at social media or television for opinions regarding their team, does not tell the truth. In the modern age, players consume information, from a variety of spots. Yet, for Dike, the main objective inside the locker is to keep everyone moving in the same direction.
“Yeah, I think it's huge," Dike said of remaining positive. "I think that we've got the type of character guys in the locker room that is needed. Definitely a tough one today, but you have two choices. You can either fold or you can respond and keep being better. And I know we're gonna pick the latter of the two and get to practice on Monday and get to watch the film tomorrow. It's a tough pill to swallow, but, we got to move on and get better.”
New Leader, Same Purpose
After Graham Mertz fell to a non-contact injury, freshman quarterback DJ Lagway took over. When the team could easily fold in the hostile environment, the Gators chose the opposite tact and coalesced behind the quarterback.
“Yeah, I mean, it's obviously tough," Dike said of his long-time teammate. "Graham's our leader; guy who's had a lot of experience. I think DJ did a really good job responding in that situation, and going to work. He fought his tail off. That's all you can ask for him."
Rearview Mirror Approach
The loss in Knoxville stings, truly does. Yet, the game and memories surrounding it, now fall into the category of history. Dike remains fully aware that you cannot undo a loss, and the team must look forward.
"Obviously you have to go in tomorrow and be honest with yourself about what you need to clean up," said Dike. "I think that's the first thing. But then after that, you can't cry over spilled milk. We got more games to play. We got a really good team in the locker room. We just know we got to put things together. We're gonna continue to have a good week of practice. We're gonna go in the Swamp on Saturday and compete.”
Overview
Chimere Dike did not arrive at The Swamp highly-touted. A veteran wideout looking to join his former quarterback to help a team win, while putting film of himself in an actual passing offense for NFL personnel directors summed up the mutually-beneficial relationship.
Now, to the surprise of many, Dike became not only one of the better options in the passing game, but an exceptional punt returner, setting up the offense with short fields. Most importantly, embracing his role as a team leader during a rough time when many teams would pack it in.
Chimere Dike exemplifies what a locker room leader needs to be.