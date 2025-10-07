Former UF Standout DB Signs to NFL Practice Squad
Former Florida Gators defensive back CJ Gardner-Johnson has found a new home, as the Baltimore Ravens signed the 27-year-old to their practice squad.
His winding road takes him to Baltimore for what seems like yet another chance to prove himself. with the Ravens being his fifth team since the New Orleans Saints drafted in 2019. He began this season with the Houston Texans, starting three games, amassing fifteen tackles.
During his 43-game tenure with the Saints, Gardner-Johnson started 31 games, amassing 161 tackles, five interceptions, 28 pass breakups, and a forced fumble. Before the start of 2022, New Orleans shipped the safety to the Philadelphia Eagles for a 2023 fifth-round pick. In his first year-long stint in Philadelphia, Gardner-Johnson led the NFL with six interceptions. The Eagles reached the Super Bowl, losing to the Kansas City Chiefs.
The following spring he signed with the Detroit Lions but missed 14 weeks with a torn pectoral muscle, eventually landing back with Philadelphia last season, winning his first Super Bowl.
A month after the victory, the front office traded him to the Houston Texans for a fifth-round selection.
The Ravens hope Gardner-Johnson helps salvage their 1-4 season. Baltimore's pass defense continues to struggle, ranking near or at the bottom in passing yards allowed (1,312) and touchdowns (13).
Initially, a four-star commit out of Cocoa, Fla., Gardner-Johnson enjoyed a 37-game tenure in the Swamp from 2016-18. Individually, the defender pulled down nine career interceptions and had two pick-sixes in 2018.
One of Gardner-Johnson's most memorable moments as a Gator happened at the 2017 Outback Bowl against Iowa, picking off quarterback CJ Beathard twice, taking one back for a score. The performance earned him defensive MVP, and he won another defensive MVP in a bowl game two years later with a two-interception performance in the Peach Bowl.
Gardner-Johnson lands an opportunity based on his versatility to play multiple positions. He can play both safety spots, with enough range to cover the deep middle. Equally, he will step in and willingly hit. Plus, as a nickelback, he gets to use his quickness to cut off option routes.
Blessed with a nose for the ball and the aggressive ability to make plays, the veteran begins his journey with the Ravens.