Super Bowl Odds: Seahawks Surge, Rams Slump After Thursday Night Thriller
The Seahawks saw their Super Bowl odds rise substantially after beating the Rams to claim the inside track to win the NFC West and earn the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs.
The Rams odds faltered, but they remain the betting favorites.
Seattle is now +500 to win the Super Bowl at DraftKings Sportsbook after entering their Thursday night showdown against LA at +650. They’re now an NFC-best 12-3 with a one-game lead on the Rams in the division/NFC standings and a 1.5 game lead against the Bears for the top spot in the NFC.
The Rams, 11-3, dropped from +320 to +425 currently at DK after the loss. They’ll need to win out and hope the Seahawks lose at least one game (primarily against the 49ers in Week 18) to reclaim the division lead and top spot in the NFC.
Now that homefield advantage runs through Seattle in the NFC, and the Rams could have to go on the road throughout the playoffs to get to the Super Bowl, a few other conference teams saw their odds also improve. The Eagles moved from +1200 to +1100 at DK to repeat as champions and the 49ers moved from +2200 to +2000.
The Bears, who play the Packers this weekend, stayed at +3000 to win the Super Bowl. The loser of Bears-Packers could, theoretically, miss the playoffs depending on what the Lions and, to a lesser extent, the Panthers do over the final three games.
In the AFC, we didn’t see as much movement. The Broncos, who currently have the best record in the NFL at 12-2, went from +800 to +750 to win the Super Bowl at DK. The Bills (+800) and Texans (+1100) are next on the oddsboard in that conference, though their odds didn’t move.
Clearly oddsmakers feel the Rams and Seahawks are a step above in the NFC and the entire league. They feature the second and third-ranked scoring offenses in the league, respectively, and the seventh and second scoring defenses.
The Rams have an easier schedule down the stretch. They face the 5–9 Falcons in Atlanta in Week 17 and finish the season at home against the 3–11 Cardinals. The Seahawks, meanwhile, have two road games against teams that will be fighting for their playoff lives – the Panthers in Week 17 and the 49ers in Week 18. If the Rams win out and the Seahawks lose to the 49ers, LA will win the division and likely the No. 1 seed in the NFC.
Here are the latest playoff odds at DraftKings.
Super Bowl 60 Odds
- Los Angeles Rams: +425
- Seattle Seahawks: +500
- Denver Broncos: +750
- Buffalo Bills: +800
- Houston Texans: +1100
- Philadelphia Eagles: +1100
- New England Patriots: +1500
- Green Bay Packers: +1500
- Jacksonville Jaguars: +1600
- San Francisco 49ers: +2000
- Baltimore Ravens: +2200
- Los Angeles Chargers: +2500
- Detroit Lions: +3000
- Chicago Bears: +3000
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +5000
- Pittsburgh Steelers: +7500
- Carolina Panthers: +30000
- Indianapolis Colts: +50000
- Dallas Cowboys: +50000
