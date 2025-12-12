Gators' Full 2026 Schedule Revealed

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- As the SEC moves to a nine-game slate in 2026, the league on Thursday released its schedule for next season.

Already knowing its SEC opponents, three of which are permanent for the next four seasons in Georgia, Kentucky and South Carolina, as well as its three non-conference games, the Florida Gators' schedule for its first season under new head coach Jon Sumrall is now set.

Sumrall will face two teams also playing under new head coaches to start conference play.

Florida will open the 2026 SEC slate on Sept. 19 at Auburn under new head coach Alex Golesh, marking the first time the Gators play at the Tigers since 2011. Then, the Gators host Ole Miss and new head coach Pete Golding on Sept. 26.

Golding is the Rebels' full-time head coach for the CFP but will coach his first full season next year.

From there, Florida will play two former SEC East foes with a road trip to Missouri on Oct. 3 and a home game against South Carolina on Oct. 10, marking the first time the Gators play either team since 2023.

Florida rounds out the pre-bye season with a trip to Texas on Oct. 17 before a bye week on Oct. 24. The Gators are 0-3 all-time at Texas and won its first game ever over the Longhorns last season with a 29-21 upset in Gainesville.

The Gators return from the bye on Oct. 31 against Georgia.

The annual matchup against the Bulldogs will be played in Atlanta in 2026 and in Tampa in 2027 due to stadium renovations at Jacksonville's EverBank Stadium. The series will move back to Jacksonville in 2029.

The Gators return home on Nov. 7 to host Oklahoma, marking the first time the teams meet since the Sooners joined the SEC in 2024 and the first matchup between the two programs since the 2020 Cotton Bowl.

The Gators will travel to Kentucky for the second-straight season on Nov. 14, looking for its first win in Lexington since 2019, before hosting Vanderbilt on Nov. 21 for the first time since 2023.

The Gators will rematch against this slate of teams in opposite locations in 2028 after playing the other non-permanent opponents in 2027. Florida will play those 2027 opponents again in opposite locations in 2029, after which the league will reset the permanent opponents for each team.

With an expanding playoff, the SEC moved to a nine-game conference schedule with no divisions, one bye week and a requirement for one non-conference opponent to come from a Power 4 conference or be Notre Dame. Florida State meets that requirement for the Gators.

Florida will not play traditional rivals Tennessee for the first time since 1989, LSU for the first time since 1970 and neither team for the first time since 1968.

Florida's 2026 non-conference schedule includes back-to-back home games against Florida Atlantic (Sept. 5) and Campbell (Sept. 12) to open the season and a road trip to Florida State to close the regular season on Nov. 28.

Florida Gators 2026 Schedule

Bold denotes a home game

Sept. 5: FAU (Gainesville, Fla.)

Sept. 12: Campbell (Gainesville, Fla.)

Sept. 19: @ Auburn (Auburn, Ala.)

Sept. 26: Ole Miss (Gainesville, Fla.)

Oct. 3: @ Missouri (Columbia, Mo.)

Oct. 10: South Carolina (Gainesville, Fla.)

Oct. 17: @ Texas (Austin, Texas)

Oct. 24: BYE

Oct. 31: vs. Georgia (Atlanta)

Nov. 7: Oklahoma (Gainesville, Fla.)

Nov. 14: @ Kentucky (Lexington, Ky.)

Nov. 21: Vanderbilt (Gainesville, Fla.)

Nov. 28: @ Florida State (Tallahassee, Fla.)

