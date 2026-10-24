Games to Watch with the Florida Gators on a Bye

The Florida Gators get a much-needed break this week, having a bye ahead of next week's matchup against Georgia in Atlanta.

While the 20th-ranked Gators (5-2, 3-2 SEC) are not playing this week, there are still plenty of relevant matchups to keep an eye on throughout the day. That being said, here is one early game, one afternoon game and one evening game to watch for Week Eight of the 2026 college football season.

Noon ET: No. 18 LSU (5-2, 2-2 SEC) @ Auburn (4-2, 2-2 SEC)

Florida does not play LSU this year and has already beaten Auburn, so this matchup simply comes down to rankings. The Tigers are two spots ahead of Florida, and a loss to Auburn, who just upset Georgia, would greatly help the Gators as they look to fight back into playoff contention.

Plus, Lane Kiffin falling to 5-3 in his first season after the whirlwind offseason coaching cycle would be a joyful sight for Gator fans and many others around the country. Plus, an Auburn win would make Florida's win in September look more impressive.

3:30 p.m. ET: Oklahoma (3-3, 1-2 SEC) @ Mississippi State (4-2, 2-2 SEC)

Florida hosts Oklahoma on Nov. 7 after facing Georgia. This week provides a nice early scouting of the Sooners, one of college football's most confusing teams after upsetting Texas but losing to Kentucky.

Should Florida beat Georgia, a win over the Sooners would give them a 7-2 record going into the final stretch of the regular season.

7:30 p.m. ET: Vanderbilt (3-4, 0-4 SEC) @ No. 12 Kentucky (6-1, 4-1 SEC)

The only matchup with two future opponents, the Gators play the Wildcats in Lexington on Nov. 14 before hosting the Commodores for Senior Day on Nov. 21. Kentucky, head coach Jon Sumrall's alma mater, has been one of the most surprising teams this season under first-year head coach Will Stein, upsetting a pair of top-10 opponents in Texas A&M and LSU on its way to a 6-1 start.

Should Florida upset Georgia next week, and if Kentucky finds a way to handle Vanderbilt and defeat No. 11 Tennessee the following week, a potential 7-2 Gators team would get another opportunity to knock off another top-10 team and could be enough to put them into hosting contention for the College Football Playoff.

Vanderbilt, meanwhile, provides arguably the best chance for a surefire win down the stretch for Florida, although crazier things have happened this season.

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