Report: Gators to Play Host to Florida A&M Rattlers in 2025

While the current college football season is up in the air, the University of Florida Gators is still working behind the scenes to add games to their future schedules.

According to fbschedules.com, who obtained a copy of the football game contract via a state public records request, Florida will play host to the Florida A & M Rattlers at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla., on October, 11th, 2025. The game comes with a $500,000 guarantee for the Rattlers.

The Rattlers join the University of Miami, Florida State University, and the University of South Florida Bulls as the four teams from Florida the Gators will play in 2025.

Florida is not scheduled to play any more non-conference opponents in 2025, according to fbschedules.com.

Over the past year, the Gators have added Florida A & M, the University of California, Utah, Colorado, and Texas to their future schedules.

The Gators currently hold a 1-0 series lead over the Rattlers, last playing Florida A & M in 2003.

The Gators won that matchup 63-3 with former Gators quarterback Ingle Martin throwing for 139 yards and a touchdown. The game also featured former Gators quarterback Chris Leak, who played in his third game as a freshman, completing six of eight of his passes for 79 yards and a touchdown.

The Gators have two other FCS opponents scheduled for future seasons in Eastern Washington (202and Samford (2021 and 2024).