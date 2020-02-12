Projecting the Gators 2020 Spring Wide Receiver Depth Chart

After previously covering both the quarterback and running back positions in the past two days, it is now time for AllGators’ to project the Florida Gators spring depth chart for the wide receiver group.

After a hefty loss of veteran players in the wide receiver room, with Van Jefferson, Tyrie Cleveland, Freddie Swain, and Josh Hammond off to the NFL draft, the Gators will now look to a younger core of receivers to maintain the highly productive passing attack seen in 2019.

Of those players, few have seen substantial playtime, which can be a cause for concern. An emergence of fresh faces as role players will be essential to accomplish the goals the Gators set their sights on in 2020 and beyond.

With that being said, let’s take a look at what the projected depth chart should look like in the Spring.

In an attempt to evenly divide the players in a way that accurately represents the playtime and roles they will get in 2020, I have split the wide receivers into three categories: X-receiver, Z-receiver, and slot receiver.

X-Receiver

Often the isolated receiver on the weak side of the formation. Typically long, strong, and athletic, the X-receiver is usually trusted to make contested catches and provide a deep threat.

1. Trevon Grimes

To no surprise, Trevon Grimes comes into the Spring as the starting X-receiver and, quite frankly, the number one overall receiver in the group.

After deciding to decline his opportunity to forgo his senior season and enter the NFL draft, Grimes will have a chance to take over the Gators receiving corps in 2020.

As a massive return for Dan Mullen and Billy Gonzalez offensively - as Grimes is the most experienced player in the position group - he will have to carry a significant responsibility on his back going into his final season with the Gators.

After transferring from Ohio State in 2018, Grimes has seen a good amount of playing time alongside the aforementioned talent that departed from the program.

In that time, Grimes has accounted for 59 receptions, 855 yards, and five touchdowns.

Nothing flashy or too impressive, but in a system that emphasized spreading the ball around to multiple individuals last season, the most remarkable statistic is his average yards per catch.

Outside of Kadarius Toney, another returning senior to the Gators wide receiver group, Grimes led the team in average yards per catch in 2019 at 14.9. He also led the team (with a minimum of 20 targets) in yards after the catch per reception at 8.2 yards on average, per Pro Football Focus.

Since arriving in Gainesville, Grimes has grown into being a more well-rounded receiver, adding to his 6-5, 215 lb. frame and elite athleticism, Grimes have seen improved footwork and solid body control that allow him to be a legitimate threat at all passing levels.

With great length and intangibles that allow him to take the top off of defenses as well as win fifty-fifty balls when necessary, the Gators passing game will largely depend on his performance next season.

Spring ball is an opportunity for Grimes to tune up some minor issues he saw this season and refine his talents to a higher level. This time is essential for him to emerge as a No. 1 WR and a leader on the offense.

2. Ja’Markis Weston

In his second year in the program as a redshirt freshman, Weston will have the opportunity to see playing time behind Grimes in the spring of 2020.

Taking a year to develop and grow as a player, Weston saw barely any action in his first season on campus with the Gators. He took one snap against UT-Martin.

Given his 6-3, 215 lb. build, Weston is a prototypical receiver that Billy Gonzales has gravitated towards while being at Florida.

In prime position to impress the coaching staff and assert himself into a competition for more playing time in the fall when the new wide receiver prospects enroll, Weston has a lot to play for in the coming months.

Z-receiver

Strong-side receiver paired with a slot in three-wide. More often a possession receiver than a deep threat who can run solid routes.

1. Jacob Copeland

Coming in as the starting Z-receiver is redshirt sophomore Jacob Copeland.

Since signing with the Gators in 2018 to become Dan Mullen’s first big pull of his coaching career at Florida, Copeland hasn't had the opportunity to live up to the high expectations many put on him coming in. Though, he flashed promise during his healthy redshirt freshman season in a crowded wide receiver room.

In his first season in Gainesville, Copeland was plagued with injuries that kept his out of action for much of the season. Playing in one game all year against Idaho, Copeland only had one catch and 16 yards on his resumé entering a year that saw talented receivers all over the field for Florida.

However, in year two, Copeland took the opportunities that presented themselves and put together a solid season, given the circumstances. Accounting for 21 receptions, 273 yards, and two touchdowns on the year, he showed flashes of potential that made him such a highly coveted recruit coming out of high school.

In his third year in the system and less experienced veterans to compete with for playing time, Copeland is destined for a significant role in 2020.

With enormous upside and the potential to emerge as a top wide receiver in the SEC in 2020, Copeland will be a player to keep an eye on heading into the season. One area that Copeland will need to focus on in spring camp is his hands. While he has shown an impressive catch radius before, he also dropped four passes across his 36 targets in 2019, per PFF.

However, going into the spring, Copeland looks to take advantage of the less crowded wide receiver room and prove to those around the program his time is now.

2. Trent Whittemore

Coming in on the depth chart just behind Copeland is redshirt freshman Trent Whittemore.

While in high school, Whittemore played a multitude of positions. Lining up offensively at quarterback and wide receiver as well as defensively at safety and corner, Whittemore showed many that he is athletic and as football-savvy as they come.

After redshirting his freshman season to make the transition to the collegiate level as smooth as possible and to develop his skills as a pure wide receiver, Whittemore will get his opportunity to showcase his talents in a big way in spring practice.

Being another player from the Gators receiving corps that provides incredible length and speed in his skill set, Whittemore has the intangibles to fill in the voids left behind by the four seniors who have departed from the program.

Standing at 6-3, 192 lb., the hometown hero from Buchholz High School will look to make the most out of these crucial months for players on the bubble for playing time.

With the talent and physical prowess, Whittemore brings to the table, along with soft hands and a reliability factor that cannot be taught, expect to see him playing a significant role as WR2 in many situations this spring. He had previously flashed in fall camp and scrimmages.

3. Rick Wells

After a rocky start to his career with off the field issues that occurred when he first arrived in Gainesville, Rick Wells found himself deep down on the depth chart since his reinstatement in 2018 following an indefinite suspension in 2017.

In 2020, that same fact is likely to come to fruition for Wells once again.

Going into his redshirt senior campaign, Wells leaves much to be desired on the field. A bit of a forgotten piece in 2019, Wells only accounted for two receptions and 27 yards this past season - all of which came against UT Martin late in the game.

Seeing little snaps at receiver during his time in orange and blue, Wells has played a majority of his snaps on the special teams unit, a unit that will most likely be where he stays in his last year of eligibility.

Slot:

1. Kadarius Toney

Serving as the starting slot receiver in the spring is none other than the most electric and position fluid player on the University of Florida campus, Kadarius Toney.

In 2019, Toney was able to do the most with the limited amount of time he saw the field. After a big opening day in Orlando against the state rival, the Miami Hurricanes, Toney went down with a broken collarbone that would keep him out of action until the Gators' annual matchup in Jacksonville against Georgia.

Missing a variety of big times games including Auburn and LSU, Toney re-emerged at the end of the season with a four catch and 65-yard performance that included game-breaking moves that put everyone watching on notice against Florida State.

Ending the season with 253 total yards on just 22 touches, Toney proved that he is a dynamic playmaker who is difficult to bring down in the open field.

With Toney deciding to return for his senior season, the Gators get back a dangerous weapon that can get the job done in any way the ball can get in his hands.

Adding another Spring to Toney’s development will go a long way when the fall rolls around in just several short months.

2.) Dionte Marks

Finally, as mentioned before, the Gators are going to see an emergence of fresh faces step up into bigger roles in 2020. One of those new faces could be redshirt freshman Dionte Marks.

Standing at 6-2, 178 lbs. out of Deland, FL, Marks is a speedster that has added height since reaching the collegiate level. The physical growth has created a higher demand to get him on the field as soon as he’s ready.

As an athletic player that has often relied on his speed and elusive abilities, Marks will need to work on the technical side of playing wide receiver before he sees immense playing time. In fall camp, Marks struggled with drops in individual drills, but his speed stood out.

However, spring football is the perfect place to improve on the technical side of the game. If he can tighten up in those areas, Marks could be a sneaky weapon going into September.

Final Thoughts

Given the departure of multiple center-pieces in the Florida passing game, the spring will help determine which young players could emerge as passing game weapons in 2020.

With that being the case, it not only pushes each player to be better but all who surround them to be better as well. Playing time at wide receiver is up for grabs for now and even after the emergence of the 2020 class.

What will be interesting to monitor is how Gonzales spreads the group out. With the riches of talent he had at his disposal in 2019, eight members of Gonzales' group saw 20+ receptions. But with half of those receivers now out of the picture, will Gonzales rely on his young talent to take on a snap share, or allow receivers to break out into their own tiers?

The good thing is, there's enough potential in the room for positive returns, whichever way Gonzales elects to go.