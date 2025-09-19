Gators Among Leaders for Pair of 2027 Recruits
Both Jesuit (Fla.) five-star linebacker Kaden Henderson and John Carroll (Fla.) four-star offensive lineman Sean Tatum released their top schools on Thursday, with the Florida Gators making each respective list.
Henderson ranks as the No. 21 overall prospect and No. 2 linebacker in the 2027 class, according to Rivals. He announced his top 12 schools on Thursday, with Ohio State, Miami, Clemson, Notre Dame, Alabama, Texas A&M, Florida State, LSU, Oregon, Tennessee and USC joining the Gators.
The Gators also have a helping hand in Henderson’s recruitment. 2026 four-star Gators commit Will Griffin is the quarterback for Jesuit (Fla.), which can't hurt their efforts in landing him.
Florida recently received a visit from the elite in-state product. Henderson made the trip to Gainesville to watch the Gators take on USF two weekends ago. And despite the home team falling short, it didn’t deter his interest in the program.
“That’s how college football is,” Henderson told Gators Online.
Additionally, before the season started for the Gators, Henderson talked about his interest in Florida, mentioning that they are the only Florida school in the SEC.
“They’re the only SEC team in Florida, and I feel like if you’re a linebacker, you want to play in the SEC,” Henderson told 247Sports’ Tyler Harden.
He has started his junior year strong, playing in three of the first four games for Jesuit and totaling 24 total tackles, six tackles-for-loss and five sacks.
In Tatum’s case, he cut his top schools to five on Thursday. Ohio State, Florida State, Miami, Tennessee and Florida round out his list. He is tabbed as the No. 122 overall prospect and No. 5 interior offensive lineman in the 2027 class by Rivals.
While there is no clear leader for Tatum, it seems this will be a battle among the Florida schools for his services. According to Rivals’ recruiting prediction machine, Miami is leading the way with a 41.4 percent chance to land him. Florida trails the Hurricanes with a 19 percent chance.
Similar to Henderson, his interest in Florida has not been impacted by the disappointing start to the 2025 season, claiming they are not defined by the losses.
“I think the two losses don’t define the team,” he told Harden.
Florida’s 2027 class currently only holds one commitment. That is from Cottondale (Fla.) four-star athlete Tramond Collins, who pledged himself to the in-state program on June 21.