Gators Faced with Losing 2027 Blue Chip Commit

The Florida Gators see their lone commit for the next recruiting cycle decide to explore other options. According to Hayes Fawcett, four-star athlete Tamond Collins has decommitted.

An athlete who can play on both sides of the ball, Collins had been committed to Florida since June. He is the only member of the 2027 recruiting to have committed to the Gators so far as well.

BREAKING: Four-Star ATH Tramond Collins has Decommitted from Florida, he tells me for @rivals⁰⁰The 6’2 190 ATH had been Committed to the Gators since June⁰⁰He’s ranked as the No. 6 ATH in the 2027 Rivals300https://t.co/57hhByTl9a pic.twitter.com/woeeMEgf1F — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 14, 2025

He's considered to be a top-10 athlete by multiple outlets, including Rivals and 247 Sports. His 2024 season was highlighted by 247 Sports. He has gotten snaps at wide receiver, quarterback, defensive back and linebacker while also serving as a return man. From the ground, he carried the ball 31 times for 661 yards (21.3 YPC) and nine touchdowns. From the air, he caught 13 passes for 402 yards (30.9 YPC) and six touchdowns.

It's understandable why this one could feel like a loss. There is potential for him to be an impact player wherever the Gators could in theory put him.

It's still early on in the recruiting trail, so they have plenty of time to rebound. The 2026 cycle is not even technically over yet. It's so early that he could even circle back and commit again. That happens.

A lot has changed since Collins committed to UF. There was a different head coach, and there were expectations that Florida would vying for the College Football Playoff. Since then, Billy Napier was fired in favor of Jon Sumrall, and let alone did the Gators fall out of contention early, they fell on their faces to finish 4-8. It was the fourth time in five years that they finished a season under .500. They have won bowl win in that time.

He has the time to look at his options, and that isn't necessarily a bad thing. The recruits who were further along in their recruiting weren't deterred, for what it's worth. The Gators signed 18 players just a few days after announcing Sumrall as the head coach. Only one player flipped to another school; Carsyn Baker flipped and signed with Texas A&M. All things considered, they got the job done, even if the class was ranked a little lower this year.

The Gators right now are far from being in a precarious position and are still arguably better off compared to where they were during the previous coaching change. Perhaps that's reflected in how many chose to stay on.

More From Florida Gators on SI