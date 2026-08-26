Gators C Harrison Moore Earns Second Preseason Honor

Hailing from Southlake, Texas, Florida Gators offensive lineman Harrison Moore has earned a spot on the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award preseason watch list on Tuesday, the organization announced.

The award was created in 2012 and is presented to the most outstanding offensive player in D1 football, either from Texas or a player who plays college football in Texas.

The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award watch list is not the only one he has found his name on, though. Moore is also listed on the Rimington Trophy preseason watch list, which is presented annually to the nation's top center.

Moore joins the Gators after representing the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets for the last two seasons. He appeared in 21 games with the Yellow Jackets, starting nine. Most of those starts came last season, getting the nod at center in eight contests.

During his second season with Georgia Tech, he helped create a dominant offensive line that finished atop the ACC and third in the FBS with just 0.69 sacks allowed per game. Georgia Tech's offensive line surrendered only nine sacks across 13 games in the 2025 season.

Moore has carried that experience over to the Gators, earning the starting job at center heading into their opening contest against FAU on Sept. 5. Gators head coach Jon Sumrall announced his expected starting five on Monday, placing the transfer between Knijeah Harris (left guard) and TJ Shanahan Jr. (right guard).

However, that does not mean his spot is guaranteed for the rest of the campaign.

"I would probably predict in the first couple games, you're still going to see us play a decent number of guys to work through it and see what gives us our best long-term group. But that's where we are today," Sumrall said on Monday.

Moore enters the program with big shoes to fill. The starting center for the Gators this past season was Jake Slaughter, who was a 2024 First-Team All-American, Rimington Trophy finalist in 2025 and a 2026 second-round pick.



However, instead of worrying about taking over from Slaughter, he is more focused on being the best version of himself.

"I kind of just worry about what I can do to be the best version of myself," Moore said.

He also got some friendly advice from Slaughter this offseason.

"He just was like, ‘I know there’s probably a lot of pressure; just be you, don’t worry about all the external factors.’ That really helped me kind of calm myself down," Moore said.

Florida will need Moore to be the leader in the clubhouse for this offensive line, one that has many question marks going into the 2026 campaign.

Luckily for the Gators, he appears to be taking up that role just fine.

"He's starting to become a leader, a lot more vocal, and that's very important for what we ask the center to do in this offense," offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner said.

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