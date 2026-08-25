Sumrall Names Gators Expected Starting OL Ahead of 2026 Season Opener

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Shortly after naming Aaron Philo as the starting quarterback, Florida Gators head coach Jon Sumrall also gave his expected starting offensive line after an offseason of rotating multiple players at multiple positions to build its rotation.

Unsurprisingly, senior Knijeah Harris (left guard) and tone-setting transfers Harrison Moore (center) and TJ Shanahan Jr. (right guard) are expected to make up the interior. The two tackle spots, however, have two surprising names that Sumrall expects to start: Bryce Lovett at left tackle and transfer Emeka Ugorji at right tackle.

"I would probably predict in the first couple games, you're still going to see us play a decent number of guys to work through it and see what gives us our best long-term group. But that's where we are today," Sumrall said on Monday.

Lovett, a fall camp standout, emerged at the beginning of last season at right tackle but early-season struggles relegated him to a backup role at both guard and tackle. Initially expecting a position change to guard, Lovett lost 43 pounds of fat while gaining 22 pounds of lean muscle.

"I've challenged him. Our staff's challenged him. He's responded," Sumrall said. "I think he has really elevated at tackle."

Ugorji, meanwhile, transferred to Florida after spending his true freshman season at Stanford. While the experience is there, his struggles with the Cardinal are noted, leading to many outsiders believing he would be a developmental piece for the Gators while providing depth.

Instead, Trautwein made it clear since spring camp that he will be an impact player for the Gators while also praising his intelligence and drive.

"He had a lot of struggles last year as a true freshman playing, but he grew from it every single game," Trautwein said in March. "And I think that's why he wanted to go and he wanted to go somewhere to compete, and he wanted to do the SEC to do that. So, I'm excited to have him."

Part of the surprise, as well, comes with who Lovett and Ugorji are ahead of.

Penn State transfer Eagan Boyer, who played under Trautwein for two seasons, was the outside favorite to start at left tackle, while Caden Jones is the returning starter at right tackle. Sumrall admitted last week that tackle was "the biggest question mark," and that they are challenging Jones to "play like a veteran" every day."

While Lovett and Ugorji are currently ahead of Boyer and Jones, the competition is far from over. Sumrall said that the two as well as redshirt freshman TJ Dice Jr. are "still very much alive" at tackle. Additionally, guard Roderick Kearney has had "a really good training camp."

Nontheless, the starting five of Lovett, Harris, Moore, Shanahan Jr. and Ugorji is the group Florida has used the most with the starting offense in the last week.

"You're starting to create cohesion and then have confidence in each other and how they're working combination blocks," Sumrall said. "I feel like sometimes people don't understand how hard it is for that group to play as one, how challenging it is."

Sumrall's naming of the five likely starters came less than 48 hours after the team's second scrimmage of fall camp. Sumrall explained on Monday that the group played its best football in that scrimmage since his arrival on campus in December. He described their effort against Florida's defensive line as a fist fight and praised the unit for playing with more of a chip on their shoulder and with more of a bravado.

"You started to feel that last week," Sumrall said. "So I'm like, okay, these guys, they're getting some pride in who they are - and so that's been a big part of it."

Florida will continue holding a mock gameweek this week as the offseason comes to a close, hoping to finalize its offensive line rotation ahead of the Sept. 5 season opener against FAU. Kickoff is at 7:45 p.m.

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