Gators CB Cormani McClain Enters Crucial Stretch of Career
Despite injuries affecting the position group, Florida Gators cornerback Cormani McClain may now have a chance to change the course of his career. McClain, draft eligible this season as a redshirt sophomore but unlikely to enter, saw not only his game evolve on the field but also his mentality.
No Longer Damaged
When McClain left Colorado, rumors of a toxic environment followed. In Gainesville, he arrived quietly, and after a growing period marked by missing meetings, late arrivals to events and other issues, he changed perceptions, as edge rusher George Gumbs Jr. explained.
“When he first came, I questioned him. At first, it looked bad—he was missing everything. We had to talk to him all the time. But since January, something switched. He's totally different now—working harder, focusing on his craft and body,” Gumbs Jr. said. “He looks great and has great character. I love having him around now."
Without more details, it's unclear what McClain's first impression was in the locker room. To his credit, he improved and earned more playtime. Last season, he played 111 snaps. With two games left, he's at 440, showing the coaching staff’s increased trust.
"The guy was on thin ice around here for a little bit, so I think he realized that we were serious. We weren't going to compromise the team for him. And it was sink or swim. And I think it's that way for every player here," now-fired head coach Billy Napier said last month. "You're gonna do things in a certain way or you can go somewhere else. So I think that he's benefited from that, but I think he also has good people around him."
Growing Role, Room for Improvement
McClain entered the season as part of a three-man rotation at corner with Devin Moore and Dijon Johnson, but after Dijon Johnson's season-ending knee injury, McClain has been one of Florida's main faces at defensive back.
The redshirt sophomore has recorded 16 tackles and an interception this season. His 68.1 coverage grade from Pro Football Focus is third among Florida defenders with over 200 snaps in coverage.
While he has grown and improved both on and off the field, there is still areas where McClain can improve.
"The No. 1 thing is he's gotta continue to grow as a communicator," Napier said. "That's where he has issues. He doesn't communicate. He assumes. And we know, when we assume, that makes a you-know-what out of you and me. And then I just think how he presents himself. He's got to take some ownership of all those things, right? And take a little bit of pride in your name and who you are and work."
Overview
McClain possesses upside at corner but will bring an elevated athletic palette as he continues to develop. Florida gave him a chance to return to his home state and rebuild his reputation. With another season in Gainesville the likeliest choice, and with a new coaching staff next season, McClain faces a crucial stretch of his career.
Now, as his trajectory rises, will he seize the opportunity and establish himself as one of the nation's premier defenders?