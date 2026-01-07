Gators Add SEC Defensive Back Via Transfer Portal

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida Gators' secondary continues to be pieced together as Kentucky transfer safety Cam Dooley committed to the program on Wednesday. He is Florida's third secondary commitment after Baylor safety DJ Coleman and JUCO corner Elijah Owens, who also committed on Wednesday.

Dooley (6-2, 203 pounds) ranks as the No. 9 safety transfer in the class, according to On3, and has two years of eligibility remaining.

BREAKING: Kentucky transfer safety Cam Dooley has Committed to Florida, he tells @On3Sports



He totaled 29 tackles, 1 FF, 1 FR, and 1 INT in 2025https://t.co/RlUbB6EMhS pic.twitter.com/HGHm1eMq29 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 7, 2026

Dooley is coming off a strong 2025 season with 29 tackles, one interception, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in all 12 games, including three starts in the final three weeks of the season. He now comes to Florida, where he reunites with defensive coordinator Brad White and safeties coach Chris Collins.

He is coming off a visit to Florida, during which he was predicted to land at Florida by On3's Corey Bender and Blake Alderman.

Florida's acquisitions of Dooley, Coleman and Owens highlight Sumrall and White's revamping of the Gators' secondary, which returns key pieces at safety (Bryce Thornton), corner (Dijon Johnson, Cormani McClain and J'Vari Flowers) and nickel-corner (Lagonza Hayward) after losing multiple players at both spots, including contributors Jordan Castell, Sharif Denson and Aaron Gates to the portal.

Castell and Gates, ironically, have since committed to Kentucky, creating an unofficial "trade" between the two programs.

Dooley is also the 14th transfer commitment for Florida since the portal opened on Jan. 2. Joining Dooley and Owens as Florida's Wednesday pledges is Wake Forest transfer receiver Micah Mays Jr.

After Coleman got things started with a pledge on Sunday, Florida added James Madison tight end Lacota Dippre, Georgia Tech receiver Bailey Stockton and Baylor defensive lineman DK Kalu on Monday. Cincinnati running back Evan Pryor, Penn State offensive linemen TJ Shanahan and Eagan Boyer, Georgia Tech quarterback Aaron Philo, Tulane punter Patrick Durkin, Tulane punter Alec Clark and Jacksonville State defensive lineman Emmanuel Oyebadejo joined on Tuesday.

"We will use the transfer portal. If you've studied my rosters the last couple years, I haven't had the resources to keep very many of my good players. They all end up getting poached," Sumrall said of his portal plan after being introduced as the Gators' next head coach last month. "So I've had to embrace the transfer portal probably more than most, maybe even more than I'd like to at times, by necessity.

"But we will use the portal to enhance our team and to supplement where there may be holes or deficiencies."

Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of Florida's portal moves until the window closes on Jan. 16 here.

More From Florida Gators on SI