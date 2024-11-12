Gators Commitment To Billy Napier Shows Programs Faith In Underclassmen
Last week, Florida Gators Athletic Director Scott Stricklin revealing that Billy Napier would return as the team's head coach next season. While Stricklin’s statement was directly addressed to Florida’s head coach, it also reflects the ability of the younger players that have arrived over the past two years.
Several underclassmen have flashed their potential this season, while some have even found their way into the starting lineup.
True freshman Jaden Baugh has received double-digit carries in each of the past four games, all against SEC opponents. The 6 foot 1, 227 pound running back has the most rushing touchdowns among all SEC freshmen (6), and the second-most rushing yards among freshmen in the conference (411).
Even with a sizable workload over the past few games, Baugh has still proven to be effective, averaging 4.6 yards per carry. If the Atlanta native can finish the season on a good note, he should be a strong candidate for the 2024 SEC All-Freshman team.
One underclassmen earned the first start of his career last weekend. Redshirt freshman offensive lineman Bryce Lovett had already seen action in 8 games this season, but after an injury to offensive guard Dameon George Jr, Lovett started in his place.
While Florida lost 49-17, Lovett stated that seeing an increase in playing time was a positive experience.
“Going out there and being able to play hard and play for my teammates, that just felt good overall,” said Lovett. “Doesn't matter how the game went.”
Lovett was part of Napiers second recruiting class, signing with the Gators as a four-star recruit in the class of 2023.
Despite seeing limited success during his time in Gainesville, Lovett explained that Napiers dedication to the program has allowed him to earn the respect of his players.
“I have really seen the culture that he brings to the program, and what he is continuing to build,” said Lovett. “We work really hard, and I think that kind of ties in the family and everybody being so close. I have never been on a team where it's been this tight.”
Another underclassmen that has made an impact is sophomore defensive lineman T.J. Searcy.
Searcy is third on the team in sacks, and finished as the Gators highest graded defender in their most recent game against Texas.
The former four-star recruit has seen playing time since his true freshman season, where he saw action in all 12 games, finishing with 26 tackles and 3.5 tackles for loss.
After hearing the news that Napier would be returning next season, Searcy expressed confidence in his head coach's ability to revitalize the program.
“I was very excited when I heard it. I was a part of one of his first recruiting classes to come in. I see the vision that he has for the program,” said Searcy. “I think he's doing a great job right now of instilling beliefs and core values in us that's going to carry on and lead us to that championship team we need to be.”
Florida’s most well-known underclassmen, DJ Lagway, remains questionable to return this week against LSU. The former five-star recruit was a game-time decision for last Saturday’s game against Texas, but ultimately did not play.
While filling in for former starter Graham Mertz, Lagway has thrown for 1,071 yards, six touchdowns and five interceptions this season.
This Saturday, the Gators will face off against their fifth-straight SEC opponent, the LSU Tigers. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC.