Gators Complete Trifecta on Recruiting Trail with Wide Receiver Flip
Just a couple of days after upsetting Ole Miss, the Florida Gators nab a commitment from Muizz Tounkara, who has flipped his commitment from the Arizona Wildcats.
He was in attendance on Saturday for the Gators' momentous win and seemed to really be having a fun time in the Swamp. Upon leaving Gainesville on Sunday, he told reporters that his official visit was a perfect 10 out of 10.
Tounkara is a 6-foot-3.5, 195-pound receiver from League City, TX., and plays at Clear Springs High School. The lanky pass catcher is currently rated as a three-star prospect and the 92nd receiver in the 2025 class, according to 247Sports.
Outside of the Gators' offer, he had reported offers from Wisconsin, Arkansas, Arizona and Ole Miss among others.
Tounkara is the third wide receiver to join the Gators 2025 class. He joins Vernell Brown III, the Gators' top recruit of the class, and Naeshaun Montgomery.
247Sports Scouting Analyst Gabe Brooks believes Tounkara has Power 4 level ability with the traits and tools he possesses.
“Projects to P4 level with physical tools and functional athleticism to become an impact player who possesses ample long-term upside,” Brooks wrote.
This commitment moves the Gators' commits total up to 18. Additionally, this is the Gators' second commit on Monday. The other two prospects who the Gators flipped on Monday are Ty Jackson and Jahari Medlock. All three recruits have flipped from other schools. Jackson flipped from USC and Medlock flipped from Cincinnati.
They’re now ranked No. 18 in the country and No. 10 in the SEC, according to 247 Sports. Not too long ago, they were ranked all the way down at No. 43 and second to last in the conference. The progress has been significant.