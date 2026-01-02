Top Transfer Tight End Scheduled to Visit Gators

The Florida Gators are already at work getting potential additions scheduled to visit. According to CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz, New Mexico transfer tight end Dorian Thomas has Florida on his list of schools he will check out.

He's ranked as the second-best player at his position in the transfer portal. If the Gators are looking to add some additional firepower to the offense, Thomas would be a key player to get.

New Mexico tight end transfer Dorian Thomas has visits planned to Florida, Wisconsin, UCLA and Cal, a source tells @CBSSports.



Ranks as the second-best tight end in the portal. Ranked third nationally among tight ends this year with 56 catches and was first-team all-conference. https://t.co/u4Th1CeXdg pic.twitter.com/6UWw6CwHgS — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 2, 2026

The 2025 season saw Thomas see real action for the first time in his career. He made 56 receptions for 560 yards and four touchdowns. He played in all 13 games for New Mexico, starting 10 of them. He would have cleared all Gators tight ends statistically last year. He had more receiving yards than the three leading tight ends combined.

In theory, Thomas could join the passing game alongside Vernell Brown III and Dallas Wilson to create a nice, young trio in passing game.

On top of the potential he brings to the team, the Gators are tasked in general with restocking the tight end room. Hayden Hansen and Cameron Kossmann are expected to transfer. The portal officially opened for business on Friday.

Along with the departures on the tight end front, they've also lost some notable wide receivers, such as Eugene Wilson III, Aidan Mizell, Naeshaun Montgomery and Tank Hawkins. It's going to be an offense with a bit of an identity change, even with some similar names sticking around.

The Gators are expected to retain some key names. Amir Jackson is confirmed to be sticking around for next season. Micah Jones and Tony Livingston are reported to be sticking around.

Stay up to date one the Gators' transfer portal activities. You can check out the tracker right here on Florida Gators on SI.

