Five Dan Mullen Era Gators Signings With the Best High School Film

Throughout the college football recruiting world, many scouts and coaches are caught up in finding the right players for their teams, but many prospects slip through the cracks due to factors such as lack of size, going to a smaller school, etc.

For some of these prospects, these factors are overlooked and they still end up going to top schools at the end of the cycle, and others go on to smaller schools yet still make the NFL.

Simply put, the best football players don't necessarily get the respect they deserve.

With the offseason in full effect, I've decided to go back through the past few recruiting cycles to find which prospects had the most extraordinary film under Dan Mullen. To preface this, it is based solely on how impressive the players were on film, with nothing else in play (competition level, ranking, camp performance, etc.).

Who stood out the most?

5. DB Randy Russell

It might be the number, but Randy Russell's high school film gave me Major Wright vibes.

Unfortunately, Randy Russell was unable to play college football at Florida due to a heart condition, but his high school film was absolutely outstanding. The headhunting safety was a pleasure to watch and his presence would have certainly been felt in the current safety room, which is lacking depth.

The Miami standout wreaked havoc in run support and made any running back think twice about hitting a hole as Russell was waiting to deliver a blow at any time. The walking hit stick had outstanding play recognition, and he acted accordingly once he knew where the ball was going. These skills also translated into coverage, as Russell was able to read the quarterback and break up passes with ease.

Randy Russell was a remarkable football player, and Gator fans will forever have the question of "what-if" about Russell, especially in a time where Florida lacks quality safety depth.

4. ATH Iverson Clement

If there was one word to describe Iverson Clement's high school film, it would be electric.

Although Clement is placed in the running back room at Florida, Clement showcased his athleticism and speed throughout his high school tape at multiple positions including free safety, running back, and (wildcat) quarterback. Clement could break one for a touchdown on virtually any carry he had, as he was phenomenal on counters, draws and stretch runs. To add to his strong running game, Clement has great hands and a wide catch radius as a receiver.

On defense, the New Jersey product impressed with his impressive ball skills as he was free to roam anywhere, which dared opposing quarterbacks to take chances that he could interrupt. Once he made a play on the ball, Clement had the speed to take it the other way in an instant.

3. LB Diwun Black

Although he never made it to campus after signing his NLI to Florida, Diwun Black was a star in high school both in Mississippi and Florida. Many Florida fans grew close with Black as he was an outstanding football player but unfortunately had to play at the JUCO level for his freshman and sophomore seasons of college. The 6-4, 215 lb. linebacker/safety is still being recruited by the Florida staff, as he could possibly return to Gainesville for good after next season.

Black is an exceptional football player due to his combination of size, speed, and agility. These traits allowed Black to play anywhere in the secondary, at slot receiver, and return man when he played at Forest High School. Black could make plays anywhere and was especially useful in the secondary, as his length was unfair for opposing players to go up against.

The Mississippi phenom possessed great body control which is what made him such a profound receiver and defensive back, and this also translated to the basketball court where Black won a state championship with Osceola High School during his senior season.

Black could do it all on the field which is why he played and was successful at so many positions. There were no true flaws with his game and he could do everything he was supposed to at every position he played, which is why he is ranked so high on the list.

2. DE Antwaun Powell

Although Powell had his high school career interrupted with a shoulder ailment, his film is awe-inspiring as he made plays against every team he faced. Powell's get off is nothing short of spectacular, as he gets off the snap as if he was shot out of a cannon. To add to his swift get off, Powell also proved that he could hold contain on the edge throughout his film. The bend Powell has is just unreal, as he is able to beat any offensive tackle off the edge with his incredible strength and speed. Powell's block shed is mind-boggling at times, as he can release off a block quickly to make a play on the ball carrier.

As long as Powell can stay healthy, he could turn out to be yet another defensive line prospect to be pushed out of Florida to the pros.

1. LB Derek Wingo

Unsurprisingly, four-star DE/OLB Derek Wingo makes the cut as he is an outstanding prospect who had a consistent impact against some of the best high school competition in the entire nation. Wingo was used as a speed rusher often in St. Thomas Aquinas' scheme throughout his high school career, which resulted in many sacks and tackles for loss. If you couldn't tell, Wingo is a very athletic player who is very much able to move around to spots where he is needed the most.

Wingo's high football IQ allows him to read plays before they begin, which will be godsent when he plays linebacker at the next level. Pair this high intelligence with absurd speed and now you have a college-ready prospect waiting to take someone's spot later this fall.

Let us know what you think of our rankings and also add who you think should have been on the list down below in the comments section.