Gators DB Aaron Gates Injured, Goes to Locker Room vs. Ole Miss
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Florida Gators starting STAR Aaron Gates suffered an apparent lower body injury and went to the team's locker room after the second play of the team's matchup against Ole Miss.
On a 2nd-and-5 from the Rebels' 30-yard line, Ole Miss running back Micah Davis rushed for four yards up the middle, and Gates appeared to take an awkward hit while attempting to make the tackle. After spending time being checked out by trainers, Gates was helped up and limped to the Gators' tunnel with help from two trainers.
The redshirt freshman has been one of Florida's top defensive backs this season with 26 tackles, three passes defended, one interception and two fumble recoveries.
In Gates' place, the Gators will rely on Sharif Denson, who has 26 tackles and one interception on the season.
Gates is the latest of a string of injuries to Florida defensive backs.
The Gators have been without safety Asa Turner and corner Ja'Keem Jackson for most of the season, and lost corners Devin Moore and Jason Marshall Jr. midway through the season.
As a result, corners Dijon Johnson and Trikweze Bridges as well as safeties Bryce Thornton and Jordan Castell played every down in last week's win over LSU.
"Yeah, I mean, I think ultimately that group is -- they played every play, which is unique," Napier said of his defensive backs on Monday. "You know, Sharif played at star with Gates. That position does quite a bit of running. It's a different type of position, but I think that's who we are right now. It's who we have to be. Pro ball, it was an NFL game, you know?"
Gators Illustrated is in attendance for Saturday's game and will update this story as more information is revealed.