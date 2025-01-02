Gators DB Declares for Draft, Accepts Hula Bowl Invite
Florida Gators defensive back Trikweze Bridges has declared for the NFL Draft. He made his announcement on his Instagram page.
He made sure to acknowledge both programs he took the field for, Florida and Oregon.
“To my teammates, thank you for the brotherhood and memories that will last a lifetime,” Bridges said in his announcement. “To the fans, your support made every game day special, and I’, honored to have represented both programs.”
Bridges spent his first four years in college football with the Ducks before transferring to the Gators for his fifth and final season.
This announcement came less than 24 hours after he posted on his Instagram that he had accepted an invite to the Hula Bowl. The Hula Bowl is a senior All-Star game that allows players heading to the draft to make another impression on the scouts.
Historically played in Hawaii, hence the name, is now played in Orlando.
Other Gators players who heading to the draft have chosen to play in senior All-Star games as well. Running back Montrell Johnson Jr. and offensive lineman Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson have accepted invites to the East-West Shrine Bowl in Dallas.
Bridges played in all 13 games for the Gators in 2024. He made 69 total tackles, forced two fumbles and had two interceptions. His biggest game came in the 48-20 win over Kentucky on Oct. 19. He made 11 tackles, forced a fumble and had an interception.
He was a key veteran presence on a Gators defense that turned the tide in the second half of the season. In the final four games of the season, including the Gasparilla Bowl, the Gators' defense tallied 12 turnovers and 20 sacks.
Losing that veteran presence will sting, but the Gators have the talent and guidance under defensive coordinator Ron Roberts to built upon last season’s success for strong 2025.