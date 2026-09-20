Gators Defender Flashes Superstar Potential in Auburn Victory

Just 388 days ago, Florida Gators defensive end Emmanuel Oyebadejo was playing his first collegiate snaps for the Jacksonville State Gamecocks.

At 6-foot-6 and 299 pounds, Oyebadejo had spent most of his athletic life on the hardwood, playing basketball in England until he was 18 years old. He transitioned to club football in 2023 at the University of Exeter, where he was attending medical school. He quickly got a chance at the FBS level on the Gridiron with Jacksonville State in America only a little over a year later.

Just 653 snaps and one full season after that, Oyebadejo would make another quick jump, this time from Conference USA to SEC competition.

On Saturday night in Auburn, 4,191 miles from his home in England and with 88,000 more seats than the multi-purpose recreation field he started playing football on, Oyebadejo dominated for Florida, flashing true superstar potential and playing a major role in the Gators' road win.

Welcome to the SEC Emmanuel Oyebadejo.



6’6 and 299 pound former UK Basketball player. 12% body fat and runs 20 MPH. 2.5 sacks in his first game in the Power-4.⬇️ #Gators pic.twitter.com/nrOl3ZFWQo — Dylan Olive (@DylanOlive_UF) September 20, 2026

Oyebadejo finished the night with 2.5 sacks, tied for most on the team, while being credited with seven total pressures and three hurries in just 37 snaps, according to PFF. His 84.5 grade was also the highest among Florida’s entire roster.

The performance was critical for the Gators in a game where Auburn’s Byrum Brown could never truly stay in rhythm while being consistently pressured. Oyebadejo's presence was a huge part in that, though earlier in the week, it seemed as if he would be missing altogether. Oyebadejo suffered an ankle injury two weeks ago and was a game-time decision on Saturday.

“Since I’ve been playing football, I never had a week like this. Coming back from my ankle, it wasn’t a typical game week. Wednesday, I didn’t think I was going to play in this game. I didn’t know if I was going to travel or not,” Oyebadejo shared after the game. “... I found out, like, ‘we’re gonna have you warm up, see how you feeling’. So from that point, I just had it in my mind. The hardest part of the game is the mental aspect. Physically I wasn’t 100%, but mentally, I had to push.”

It seemingly did not take Oyebadejo long to overcome the mental struggle. In his first drive on the field, the transfer immediately picked up back-to-back sacks on Brown to stall an Auburn drive in the red zone after Florida’s sole turnover.

“The week has been so difficult. For me to come out and make those plays, it was really fulfilling,” Oyebadejo said. “... I ain’t have the typical preparation this week. I’ve been preparing for this the entire year. I’ve spent so much time working on my game, working on my pash rush, having the skillset, having moves I can use. Even though this week wasn’t typical, I can still lean back on the stuff that I’ve been building. Not even this year, but over the last couple years.”

Despite his lack of experience, despite an injury-filled week, and despite an environment he had never faced, Oyebadejo not only looked like he belonged, but he made others look like they didn’t. The performance, along with his week one standout against FAU, looks like a sign of a special player with special potential for the Gators in 2026.

"So proud of him showing up and playing with the toughness he did," head coach Jon Sumrall said.

A freaky athlete who came in at 12 percent body fat and was clocked at 20 miles per hour during the offseason, Oyebadejo’s ceiling could only continue to rise with the Gators as he continues to grow with experience.

For now, Florida can be excited about the flashes of excellence from the transfer defender.

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