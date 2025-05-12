Gators Desmond Watson Ready To Establish New Narrative With Buccaneers
Former Florida Gators nose tackle Desmond Watson is living what he describes as like a movie. He's back in his hometown playing for the hometown team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Little did he know that the action he got at Raymond James Stadium during the Gasparilla Bowl would be a sneak peek of where he would play his first snaps in the NFL.
As he ramps up for his first season with the Bucs' the marvel around him continues to be for his size. It was the same way at Florida. Weighing in at 464 pounds and being 6-foot-6, it's hard not to take notice. He's nearly 120 pounds heavier than his teammate Vita Vea (347). He's the heaviest player by far, but Watson wants to change what the record mainly says about him.
"I feel like my name is etched in history, of course, as the official heaviest player in the NFL, or whatnot," Watson said. "It's a good story; at the same time, I don't want it to be my narrative. I want to be known as a football player, and a good football player at that."
While his size is a marvel, it's also a critique. Watson aims to keep the noise out and continue to hone his craft.
"I really try not to pay attention to it," he said. "I try to focus on what I'm good at and get better at the things I'm not good at. If there is, hopefully, I can prove them wrong in the future."
He acknowledged too that he has access to an NFL-level nutrition and coaching staff that can help him get in even better shape. According to Fox Sports' Jordan Schultz, Watson is already down to 437 pounds. Something about this push to change the narrative is already having an effect. The strength was certainly already there. According to the Buccaneers, he had 36 bench press reps at the Gators' Pro Day, more than any prospect logged at this year's NFL Scouting Combine.
If all else fails, he said his mom is 45 minutes away and can drive over and bring the tough love.
Watson played his high school football at Armwood High School before playing at Florida. He never missed a game during his four seasons with the Gators. He finished with 63 tackles, four tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and one pass defensed.