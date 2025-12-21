Is Drake London Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Falcons vs. Cardinals)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London is listed as questionable for Week 16 against the Arizona Cardinals due to a PCL sprain in his knee.
London has not played since Week 11 due to the injury, but he is expected to return to the lineup in Week 16.
This is a major boost for the Falcons' offense, but Atlanta has already been eliminated from playoff contention this season, even though it pulled off an impressive win over Tampa Bay in Week 15.
London was having a great 2025 season before suffering the knee injury back in Week 11, and he'll look to finish things strong in the final few weeks. London has caught 60 of his 94 targets for 810 yards and six scores in nine games. He had a streak of three games in a row with over 100 receiving yards before missing the team's last several contests.
Here's a look at how to bet on the Falcons' passing offense in Week 16 with London back in action.
Best Falcons Prop Bet vs. Cardinals
It's unclear how big of a role London will have in his first game back, but there is a player prop that could be worth taking for Atlanta.
Kirk Cousins OVER 1.5 Passing Touchdowns (+110)
In this week's edition of the Player Prop Countdown, SI Betting's Iain MacMillan ranked Kirk Cousins to go over 1.5 passing touchdowns as my No. 8-ranked prop for Week 16:
Kirk Cousins found his stride last week, throwing for 373 yards and three touchdowns against the Buccaneers. He has now thrown for 2+ touchdowns in two of his previous four games, and he should be helped further with Drake London expected to return to the lineup on Sunday. The Cardinals' secondary ranks 31st in the NFL in opponent dropback success rate since Week 8.
