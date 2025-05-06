REPORT: Gators Dijon Johnson Arrested On Multiple Charges
Florida Gators defensive back Dijon Johnson was reportedly arrested in his hometown, Tampa, on Friday.
He was arrested on multiple charges, including a third-degree felony for possession of a controlled substance, second-degree felony possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, misdemeanor possession of cannabis less than 20 grams and a misdemeanor charge of resisting an officer without violence, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office website.
According to Swamp 247, the Gators have been made aware of the situation. They will continue to collect information and cooperate with and monitor the legal and administrative processes.
He was arrested by the Tampa Police Department at 11:30 p.m. ET, booked May 3 at 1:31 a.m. and was released on bond May 4.
Last season, Johnson played in 13 games, starting five of them. He recorded 27 total tackles, two of which were for loss. He also broke up two passes. He started at cornerback for the final four games of the season for the Gators, all of which they won.
Johnson underwent surgery during the offseason and had been limited during spring practice. However, the expectation, according to 247 Sports, is that he would be ready to go by the start of the regular season.
Coming out of high school (Wharton in Tampa), Johnson was a four-star recruit and the No. 12 player at his position.