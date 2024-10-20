Gators' Jadan Baugh Puts Himself on the Map with Historic Night
The Florida Gators took down Kentucky at home in a decisive 48-20 win. By far, the MVP of the game, if there was an award handed out, was freshman running back Jadan Baugh - who had a historic night en route to a win.
Like quarterback D.J. Lagway, the freshman has been called upon to take on a greater role with a key veteran, Montrell Johnson Jr., out with an injury. Baugh felt those veterans made sure they were prepared for a larger stage. After all, they’re going to be the veterans soon enough.
“It gave us the confidence. Again, like I said, the older guys always been leaders and they been great leaders to me and DJ. They always told us it's going to be our time when they're gone and when they're here, too. They just gave us the confidence to do what we did tonight.”
We knew the potential was there. He was slowly seeing more action and had some flashes. But this is where the floodgates opened. If you didn't know who he was heading into the game, now you know.
Baugh scored his first career college touchdown in the second quarter on a seven-yard run to put the Gators up 13-6. Before the end of the first half, he picked up two more.
By halftime, he had 88 rushing yards for three touchdowns. Most guys would be happy to have that across an entire game. But Baugh wasn’t finished.
He picked up two more scores to finish with five touchdowns on the day and rushed for 106 yards. These five rushing touchdowns tied Tim Tebow and Trey Burton for the most in a single game.
Burton also happened to be a freshman who put up these numbers against Kentucky. Some things are just meant to be.
Those touchdowns also instantly made him the team leader in touchdowns among running backs - a nice cherry on top.
For a freshman player to go from a limited role to being in the position to break records can be nerve-wracking. However, Baugh found a way to stay calm so he could rise to the occasion.
“Next man has to be up and we have to be ready,” he said after the game.
Baugh is the second Gators running back this season to rush for over 100 yards in a game. Montrell Johnson Jr. rushed for exactly 106 yards as well against Miami in Week One.
Baugh only has a short time to celebrate the breakout game. Next, the Gators head to Jacksonville to take on Georgia. They’re coming off a 30-15 win over No. 1 Texas.
Baugh felt a key to the next matchup is to do what you can to outdo your last performance.
“Well, one, it's going to be us competing. It starts with us. Our O-line and D-line, we get into it all the time. To see us compete, I know that we can take, like, another step into playing better.”
It’s hard to outdo a historic performance, but the stage is set going forward. Baugh knows what he’s capable of - the Gators and world now know too - and he’s looking to have big games against bigger opponents.