Jonathan Greenard Reflects on His Season at Florida: 'I Had a Great Time There'

Following a successful, albeit injury-plagued career at the University of Louisville, former Florida defensive lineman Jonathan Greenard had an opportunity of a lifetime - to reunite with the man who originally recruited him - Florida defensive coordinator Todd Grantham.

By entering the transfer portal as a graduate-transfer, Greenard got the opportunity to do just that.

"That was one of the main reasons why I transferred there," Greenard told members of the media at the 2020 NFL Combine last week when asked about playing for Grantham. "I wanted to play in a system my last year that I was comfortable in and let me showcase my talents."

Grantham, originally hired by the Gators in November 2017, was Greenard's defensive coordinator at Louisville from 2015-16.

The former Gators' pass-rusher did get an opportunity to showcase his talents. Greenard excelled in Grantham's exotic scheme, often allowing him to flourish primarily from a three-point stance at defensive end, manning Gators' coveted BUCK (rush-end) position - he was truly a wrecking ball at Florida.

At the NFL Combine, Greenard made sure to mention his hit against Florida State as being his favorite of the season last year. "That was one of the hardest hits that I ever did on somebody and got away with,” Greenard laughed.

After accumulating 53 tackles (27 solos), 16 tackles for loss, an interception, and 10 sacks (most in the SEC in 2019), Greenard exceeded all expectations after Florida originally brought him in as a patch at the position. Greenard did all of this while struggling with a high-ankle sprain that bothered him throughout the season.

A chance to reflect on his season in Gainesville, Greenard spoke highly of the team's fan base, coaches, and his former teammates, stating they "made that transition a lot easier than I expected."

"We left some opportunities out there to get better and make some more chances that we’ll have for the future but it was good overall." The Gators ranked ninth-overall defensively last season, according to NCAA.com.

Greenard, 6-foot-3, 262 pounds, takes pride in his versatility as a defensive lineman. At the Senior Bowl, the Cincinnati Bengals, the south team's coaching staff, played Greenard at SAM linebacker in addition to his position along the defensive line.

"I mean I’ve played in the 4-3, I’ve played in 3-4, I played 4-2-5, you name it. Regardless I can fit in any system. I can stand up and be a 3-4 guy, I’ve also played a true big end in a 4-3 like you said." Greenard last week about his versatility. "If you turn on film you’ll see me doing a lot of those things and being pretty comfortable at it that kind of just separates me from other guys in the class."

While Greenard didn't post the most explosive 40-yard dash at the combine (4.87 seconds), he excelled in other areas. The former Gator posted a 7.13-second three-cone and a 4.34-second 20-yard shuttle, good for second and third-best among defensive linemen at the Combine this year, respectively.

The Gators will miss the disruptive defensive lineman on their defense this season, however, there are plenty of suitors to pass the buck to. True-Sophomore defensive end Mohamoud Diabate is one of several options to replace the production-void left by Greenard.

Greenard was a leader in the Gators locker room last season and Diabate recently expressed praise for his mentor on social media.

The former SEC leader in sacks feels the Gators will do just fine next season, if not better.

Greenard spoke highly of the Gators' young defensive linemen that are set to take his spot next season, saying the team will be in a similar spot next year, if not better.

"They’ve got guys who understand the system, who SEC ball works, there’re some young guys who had to step up really early last year," he said. "Florida’s always going to reproduce guys, I mean it’s Florida so they’re always going to have guys that are going to kind of shock us. They’ve got guys who are going to do some really good things so I’m excited for them."